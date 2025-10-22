HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How to Build a Good Stock Portfolio with Corporate Actions?

How to Build a Good Stock Portfolio with Corporate Actions?

October 22, 2025 08:20 IST

Building a good stock portfolio is not only about picking strong companies but also about understanding how corporate actions affect your holdings. Corporate actions such as stock splits, dividends, bonus issues, rights issues, mergers, and buybacks can change a company's valuation, share price, and your ownership. Here, we will understand how you can build a good portfolio with corporate actions.

Build a Stock Portfolio With Corporate Actions

Here is what you need to analyse and consider when building a solid stock portfolio after a corporate event:

Track Dividend Announcements

While dividends give regular returns, following announcements is key. Note the dividend amount, ex-dividend date, record date, and payment date.

You must also check if the upcoming dividend is interim or final and whether there is any provision for a special dividend. Last but not least, look at the payout ratio.

All these parameters will help you compare one dividend-paying company with others, so you can decide what to include in your portfolio and what to sell.

Monitor Bonus Issues

Bonus shares are additional shares a company issues to existing shareholders for free, usually in proportion to their current holdings. For example, if you own 100 shares and the company declares a 1:1 bonus, you get 100 extra shares.

While upcoming bonus issues don't instantly increase wealth, they dilute the stock price, making shares more affordable and improving liquidity. To build a strong portfolio, track the company's bonus history, and post-bonus price performance.

Study Rights Issues

When analysing a rights issue to build a strong portfolio, first check the purpose: is the company raising funds for expansion, debt reduction, or struggling to survive? Next, see the issue price and discount compared to the current market price to judge attractiveness. Evaluate the ratio to understand dilution and how many extra shares you can buy.

Also, check the record date and renunciation option if you don't want to subscribe. Last but not least, assess how the rights issue will impact earnings per share (EPS) and overall shareholder value in the long term.

Evaluate Stock Splits

When building the portfolio, check the split ratio to know how many additional shares you will receive per existing share. Next, examine whether the split has historically led to improved volumes or price rallies. Study the company's earnings, upcoming results, fundamentals, and long-term performance to ensure the split is not just a cosmetic move.

Track market sentiment and institutional activity before and after the split. Also, ensure the company has a strong balance sheet, consistent profits and growth plans, because a split doesn't create value on its own.

Finally, compare pre- and post-split valuation metrics (like EPS and PE) to judge whether the stock still offers upside potential.

Include Merger & Acquisition Targets

When analysing merger and acquisition (M&A) targets for your portfolio, check whether the acquiring company has a history of successful integrations. A buyer with positive cash flow signals stability, while excessive debt raises risk.

Study the strategic purpose of the deal. Check if it is expanding market share, entering a new sector, or acquiring technology? Next, track the premium offered on the target company's shares. A high premium supports short-term price but may strain the acquirer. Keep a close eye on regulatory approvals and timelines, since delays or rejections can affect stock movement.

Check share swap ratios to see if shares will be exchanged instead of cash. Finally, monitor market sentiment and past M&A outcomes in the same sector to assess whether the deal can genuinely create value.

Diversify Across Sectors

Corporate actions can affect each industry differently. For example, if the merger is announced in the banking space, there is a high chance that it will impact the stock price.

This is why it is suggested to diversify across sectors to reduce the potential risk of having all your capital affected by one corporate event. Keep your eye on corporate actions in each sector to be able to anticipate them and allocate capital accordingly.

Conclusion

After understanding how corporate actions influence stock performance, stay proactive. Keep a track of dividends, bonus shares, rights issues, stock splits, and M&A developments to make learned decisions. Analyse company fundamentals, sector trends, and market sentiment before acting. Last but not least, diversify across industries to minimise risk and maximise opportunities.

