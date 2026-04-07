The Indian commodity market has experienced significant growth over the past decade, allowing Indian traders to capitalise on price fluctuations in commodities such as gold, crude oil, and natural gas. Earlier, commodity trading required substantial capital as these contracts were only available in bulk quantities. But to make the commodity market more accessible, exchanges such as the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) have launched smaller and more flexible commodities contracts, including mini and micro contracts. These changes in the commodity lot size have changed the way small traders trade in commodity markets.

With smaller lot sizes, traders with even limited capital can now gain exposure to larger value assets. These changes enable traders to plan advanced strategies, hedge against risk, and manage positions more efficiently in commodity trading. In this blog, we will explore how new lot sizes are helping small traders control massive assets.

What are the new lot sizes in commodity trading?

To encourage more participation from small traders and hedgers, exchanges have introduced several mini and micro contracts with smaller quantities. These smaller contracts allow traders to participate in the commodities market with reduced margin requirements, providing broader exposure to various commodity types.

For example, MCX introduced crude oil mini contracts with a lot size of 10 barrels, which is one-tenth of the standard contract of 100 barrels. The objective was to provide more opportunities to individual traders and reduce entry barriers. Some examples of these new lot sizes are:

Commodity Standard Lot Size New Smaller Lot Sizes Gold 1 kg Gold Mini (100 g), Gold Guinea (8 g),

Gold Petal (1 g) Silver 30 kg Silver Mini (5 kg), Silver Micro (1 kg) Crude Oil 100 barrels Crude Oil Mini (10 barrels) Natural Gas 1250 MMBtu Natural Gas Mini (250 MMBtu)

How new lot sizes are helping small traders to control massive assets

The introduction of new small lot sizes has changed the manner in which retail traders participate in the commodity markets in India. Below are some of the key ways in which these changes are empowering small traders in controlling massive assets.

Reduced entry barriers

Previously, due to the large lot sizes, traders required substantial capital to start commodity trading. By adding mini and micro contracts, the margin requirement to enter a trade has been lowered by exchanges, which allows small traders to participate in commodity trading without having to commit a large amount of funds.

Better risk management

A smaller lot size enabled traders to more effectively manage their portfolio risk. Instead of being confined to a single position, traders were able to spread their capital across several smaller contracts of different commodities due to lower entry barriers. This enables them to hedge their positions depending on the market sentiment and limit their exposure to potential losses.

Improved strategy building using Option Chains

The availability of mini contracts also supports more advanced derivatives strategies. Traders can use the commodity option chain to analyse strike prices, open interest, and market sentiment before making trades. As mini contracts require less capital, traders can try out different options strategies, such as:

Spreads

Hedging positions

Straddles or strangles

This makes derivatives trading more practical for retail participants as they can try and test which strategy is working for them.

Exposure to high-value commodities with smaller capital

Commodities like gold or crude oil represent large markets globally. Even small price shifts in these commodity prices have substantial effects on their contract values. With the revised commodities lot size, traders can gain exposure to these massive assets without having to invest large amounts of funds.

For example, with the introduction of Gold Mini, traders can gain exposure to the price of gold bullion with just 100 grams as opposed to the earlier 1-kilogram minimum contract. This effectively enables traders to control positions linked to high-value commodities with relatively smaller investments.

Increased market liquidity and participation

Smaller contracts encouraged more traders to trade in the commodity market in India. Increased participation leads to improved overall liquidity, which is beneficial to both institutional and retail traders. Increased liquidity often leads to:

Better price discovery

Tighter bid-ask spreads

Faster trade execution

Wrap up

The introduction of smaller contract sizes has played an important role in the transformation of India's commodity derivatives market. By reducing the lot size of commodities contracts, exchanges have enabled increased access to commodities trading for small traders. These changes enable traders to gain exposure to high-value assets like gold, silver, crude oil and natural gas without the need for massive capital.

At the same time, the availability of advanced tools enabled traders to analyse market sentiment and to build better strategies. As commodity market participation continues to grow, mini and micro contracts are expected to play an even bigger role in democratising commodity markets in India.