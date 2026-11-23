The market can be irrational longer than you can be solvent. This saying sounds familiar on expiry day, when prices move rapidly, and your account is put to the test in minutes. How much capital do you need to trade Nifty options? It depends on whether you buy or sell options, and there is one additional rule applicable on expiry day that often catches traders off-guard. Let’s get into the details.

What is the margin for Nifty options?

Every Tuesday is a Nifty expiry day, which means that Nifty weekly options expire on Tuesdays. One lot is 65 units. On a Nifty level of 23,000, a single lot commands exposure worth ₹14.95 lakh.

A lot size calculator performs this simple multiplication for you and provides you with the exposure before you enter the order.

If you buy an option, you pay the whole premium upfront. This premium is your entire margin and your maximum loss as well.

If you sell an option, the exchange blocks funds to cover potential losses. This blocked money includes SPAN margin and exposure margin. Assume your broker shows ₹1.5 lakh as the margin requirement for one short Nifty lot. Your margin requirement will vary depending on volatility and strike.

How much additional margin is there on expiry day?

Your margin requirement is higher on expiry day because, since 20 November 2024. This additional margin requirement is calculated as follows:

2% × Nifty level × lot size

On a Nifty level of 23,000, that is 0.02 × 23,000 × 65 = ₹29,900 per lot. Your ₹1.5 lakh requirement turns into ₹1,79,900, which is around 20% more.

It is here that traders go wrong, as someone who holds ₹1.6 lakh for one lot feels okay on Monday and finds himself short of money on Tuesday morning. Shortfall may result in fines and forced square-off by your broker.

Moreover, calendar spreads will lose their margin advantage on expiry day, meaning that both sides will require full margin.

How much capital do you need to buy options?

If a Nifty option is priced at ₹15, a single lot will cost ₹975 (15 × 65), and the same amount is the maximum you can lose.

Expiry day premiums often drop to zero within hours; therefore, consider the full amount as a loss as soon as you buy it.

Having ₹50,000, you would risk from ₹500 to ₹1,000, so a single ₹15 lot will suit you perfectly.

What buffer do you need when selling options?

Having a margin that just covers the requirement leaves you without any leeway in case of a wrong move. Below is a simple algorithm that can be followed on expiry morning.

You need to have at least 30% above the required margin. For ₹1,79,900, this means that you should have at least ₹2.34 lakh in your account.

You may hedge each short option by buying a far out-of-the-money option on the same side. This way, you can decrease the margin significantly and cap your losses.

You can use a margin calculator before entering the order. The calculator shows the total margin requirement, including the expiry day add-on for any strike.

Prices often move against the seller in the last hour, and additional margin gets blocked due to growing losses. A buffer allows you to make an informed choice regarding your exit point.

Conclusion

Margin requirement on expiry day differs depending on whether you trade from the long or short side. Buyers require only the premium. Sellers require the usual SPAN and exposure margin plus the 2% ELM add-on, which equals ₹29,900 per lot at a Nifty level of 23,000.

Make sure to hedge your sells, hold a 30% buffer, and check the total margin requirement before each order. These three habits help you preserve your capital better than any entry signal.