CAGR vs XIRR: Why are most SIP investors are reading their returns wrong!

The SIP culture has been rapidly growing in India among retail investors. As per AMFI data, monthly SIP contributions crossed ₹31,961 crore in July 2026, which is nearly a 10x jump from ₹3,122 crore recorded in April 2016.

Yet, many investors can end up misreading their own returns. They look at a fund's factsheet, see a 14% CAGR, open their portfolio, see an 11% return and panic. They assume something is wrong with the fund or their strategy, when in reality they are comparing two different metrics that aren't meant to match.

For Indian SIP investors, confusing CAGR and XIRR is one of the most common reasons for misreading portfolio performance. In this blog, we will break down the difference between CAGR and XIRR.

What is CAGR?

CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate. It tells you at what steady annual rate an investment has grown from its starting value to its ending value over a given period.

CAGR Formula:

CAGR = (Ending Value ÷ Beginning Value)^(1 ÷ Number of Years) - 1

Example: You invest ₹1,00,000 as a lump sum. After 5 years, it grew to ₹1,76,234.

CAGR = (1,76,234 ÷ 1,00,000)^(1/5) - 1 = 12%

Thus, CAGR suits a single investment with one entry and one exit point. A reverse CAGR calculator works the opposite way and helps determine the future value of an investor's investments based on an assumed annual growth rate and a chosen time period.

What is XIRR?

XIRR stands for Extended Internal Rate of Return. It calculates the annualised return when investments happen across multiple dates and amounts, which is exactly how a SIP works. Each monthly SIP instalment goes in at a different NAV, on a different date, and therefore stays invested for a different length of time.

For example, in a 3-year SIP, your first instalment in January compounds for 36 months; your last instalment in December compounds for just one month. XIRR accounts for every single cash flow, whether investment, top-up, or withdrawal, along with its respective date, to offer one accurate, annualised return figure.

XIRR Formula (via Excel): =XIRR(values, dates, [guess])

● Values: Each SIP amount as a negative number, redemptions or the current value as a positive number.

● Dates: The exact date of each transaction

● Guess: Optional; if left blank, Excel defaults to 10%

This is why trading apps display XIRR, not CAGR, next to your SIP portfolio. You can verify your own number using an XIRR calculator in any standard spreadsheet.

The same SIP, two very different numbers

Let's understand this with an example. Take the same ₹10,000/month SIP over 3 years, with a final portfolio value of ₹4,50,000.

● Total invested: ₹3,60,000

● Final value: ₹4,50,000

Applying CAGR:

CAGR = (Ending Value ÷ Beginning Value)^(1 ÷ Number of Years) - 1

CAGR = (4,50,000 ÷ 3,60,000)^(1/3) - 1 = ~7.72%

The CAGR calculator treats all ₹3,60,000 as if it were invested on Day 1.

Applying XIRR:

Each ₹10,000 instalment is weighted by how long it was actually in the market. The first instalment worked for 36 months; the last worked for barely a few weeks.

=XIRR(values, dates, [guess])

XIRR ≈ 15% per annum

Key differences between CAGR and XIRR

Here are some key differences that differentiate CAGR and XIRR from each other:

Basis CAGR XIRR Full form Compound annual growth rate Extended internal rate of return Best suited for Lump sum investments SIPs and multiple cash flows Cash flows considered Start and end value only Every investment, top-up, withdrawal Considers transaction dates No Yes Calculation formula = (Ending Value ÷ Beginning Value)^(1 ÷ Number of Years) - 1 =XIRR(values, dates, [guess])

When to use CAGR and XIRR

Understanding which metric to use in which situation helps you avoid misleading comparisons and focus on the number that truly matters for your goal.

Use CAGR when:

● You made a single lump-sum investment.

● You want to compare mutual fund scheme performance across the same time horizon.

● Have no additional investments or withdrawals within the investment period.

Use XIRR when:

● You invest through a monthly SIP.

● You have made top-ups or step-up SIP contributions.

● You made partial withdrawals while the SIP was running.

The bottom line

CAGR and XIRR are both valid metrics, but they answer different questions. CAGR tells you how a fund or lump sum investment performed over a period. XIRR tells you how your specific pattern of investments and withdrawals actually performed.

To the majority of Indian SIP investors, the number that really matters is XIRR and not the fund's headline CAGR. Knowing this distinction helps you read your statements correctly, have realistic expectations and not get unnecessarily worried if your returns are not the same as the scheme's reported CAGR.