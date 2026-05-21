Active, passive or balanced - Which fund philosophy actually wins over time?

As an investor, you might spend a lot of time searching for the "best" mutual fund. However, do you know that over the long term, returns are actually influenced more by the investment philosophy and not short-term performance?

Some mutual funds aggressively try to capitalise on market opportunities. Others simply follow the market. You’ll also come across balanced funds that can help you reduce volatility but still generate growth.

In reality, no single philosophy can dominate every market cycle. That’s why we’ve explained how these approaches work to help investors make informed and realistic decisions.

What does "fund philosophy" actually mean?

Fund philosophy is the basic concept or ideology through which mutual funds are managed. It is a comprehensive concept that determines everything from selecting a stock to constructing a portfolio and managing risk.

For investors, it is important to understand the concept of fund philosophy as performance itself does not reveal the complete story. For instance, you might notice that the returns from two funds are almost similar, but they behaved in very different ways when markets were volatile.

Active funds - chasing the market for outperformance

Professional fund managers are responsible for managing active funds. They actively choose the stocks, make decisions on sectors, and choose themes that can potentially outperform the broader market. The goal is to generate higher returns than the index through research and allocation decisions.

Based on market conditions, active funds continuously adjust their portfolios. The fund managers evaluate the performance of companies and economic trends during the process. With this approach, they take advantage of opportunities as they emerge.

However, the active involvement of the fund manager results in higher expense ratios for these funds compared to passive investing.

Where active funds perform

Active funds tend to perform well in market segments with inefficiencies. For instance, mid-cap, small-cap, and thematic strategies can sometimes benefit from active positioning.

Active funds also tend to adapt faster when market cycles change. Fund managers can increase or reduce exposure depending on the ongoing conditions, which creates the potential for alpha.

Passive investing - simplified investing and low costs

Passive funds track a benchmark index instead of trying to outperform the market. In this strategy, minimal stock selection is involved. That’s why most index funds that follow the passive investing strategy have a lower expense ratio. Investors also gain greater transparency as their portfolios closely mirror the underlying index.

The performance of your fund does not depend on the skill or active involvement of the fund manager. You directly participate in the long-term growth of the broader market.

The role of Index Funds

Index funds are one of the most common passive investment vehicles. These funds track benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 or Sensex. Therefore, the returns you receive would be similar to the market.

Younger investors are increasingly choosing index funds as they offer diversification and simplicity. The lower cost in terms of expense ratio also makes it a viable choice. Even experienced investors choose index funds as they do not constantly need to monitor the market performance.

Passive investment may not outperform the market, but the consistency and compounding effect make it popular.

Balanced investing - combining growth with stability

Balanced strategies combine both equity and debt investments in the same portfolio, known as the hybrid approach. Hybrid funds do not aim for aggressive growth. Instead, you benefit from a balance between returns and stability.

The debt portfolio helps to reduce volatility when markets are uncertain. On the contrary, the equity allocation continues to provide growth potential. Hybrid funds, which follow this balanced investment approach, make investing comfortable for those who aren’t willing to get pure exposure to equity markets.

Which philosophy is suitable for the long term?

When you compare different investment philosophies, there’s no single absolute winner. Different approaches to investment perform in different market cycles. For instance:

Active strategies may work when markets are volatile.

Passive investments like index funds benefit from consistency.

Balanced approaches help you reduce volatility as you grow your portfolio.

When you compare mutual funds, the ideal investment philosophy ultimately depends on your goals, risk tolerance, and level of involvement in the market. Depending on your risk appetite and expectations, you must establish a balance that remains practical and sustainable over the long term.

Conclusion

Investors must realise the basic fact that every investment philosophy comes with its strengths and limitations. While you benefit from the flexibility of active funds, passive investments take the responsibility off your shoulders to monitor the market frequently. Balanced strategies, on the other hand, bring in stability.

However, long-term success needs consistency, so investors can’t afford to switch strategies frequently.