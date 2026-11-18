'There is a very dangerous trend that is happening silently where the young depend on AI instead of their elders, or anybody else for that matter, thinking AI is better. It is absolutely not.'

IMAGE: 'Today's children are surrounded by so many distractions. These kind of addictive forces make it very difficult to grow up as a Gen Alpha kid," says Dr K Vasuki, IAS. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

"Nobody likes us to be happy... it is not good for business," says Dr K Vasuki, a senior IAS officer and author of The School Of Life.

"The more unhappy and unhealthy we are, the better consumers we become," she explains, while talking about how companies and businesses benefit from our vulnerabilities and unhappiness.

According to Dr Vasuki, one of the greatest challenges affecting the modern world is the lack of human presence and emotional availability at home, along with the growing dependence on artificial intelligence to solve problems.

"The kind of social and community support that was available to us isn't available to these children," Dr Vasuki tells Rediff's Divya Nair in the concluding segment of a two-part interview.

"In earlier generations, children could still become resilient through support from friendships, schools, neighbours, relatives, grandparents, uncles or aunts. Somebody was there to compensate even if some parents did a lousy job. But children today don't get that kind of external support apart from their families," she points out.

What is the toughest lesson you have learnt as a parent?

As the parent of two Gen Alpha kids, I can say two things.

First, nobody is a perfect parent; we can and will commit mistakes especially as a Gen Alpha parent.

Everybody is new to parenting. It's not as if there's a course or a university degree in parenting that we graduate from before becoming parents. We do it instinctively. At every stage, whether the child is turning one or 15, everything is new and you learn on your own. Each child is unique.

The second most important thing is that, when you make mistakes, allow the child to point them out to you.

Most of the time, we don't give children the space to talk to us about our mistakes. We immediately become defensive, start blaming the child or react in some other way.

Whenever a child tries to share something, our ego gets hurt and we may end up scolding them or shutting them off.

I can say with pride that I try my level best, as a parent, to acknowledge my mistakes whenever my children point them out to me. Sometimes I fail there too but I'm ready to accept that failure.

I'm ready to acknowledge that I've made mistakes and ensure that the child understands that I'm a human being and, in a relationship, things can lead to hurt and disappointment.

But, for my child and myself as a parent, I've at least provided a safe space where our hurts, disappointments and frustrations can be expressed so that we can deal with them and move on.

Otherwise, the child will harbour that hurt unconsciously or subconsciously. The child might not even want to accept it or have the self-awareness to understand that the hurt is affecting them.

No relationship is perfect. Human beings are bound to make mistakes. What matters is acknowledging those mistakes and having a safe space where hurt and disappointment can be shared.

That way, those vulnerabilities can be addressed head-on and we can move ahead without allowing them to become part of the emotional garbage we carry throughout our lives.

It is my meditation that allows me to reduce my ego; it gives me a calmer mind which, in turn, helps me create that serene space within our family. Since my husband also meditates, it makes a tremendous difference to our parenting.

As a working parent, what advice or message would you like to give young parents who are unable to spend enough time with their children?

We live in a fast-paced world that doesn't allow parents to give their children the kind of time they require.

The sad fact is that today's children need more of our time than we did from our parents.

Our generation didn't face such a complicated, competitive world. Today's children are surrounded by so many distractions. The addictive forces surrounding them make it very difficult to grow up as a Gen Alpha kid.

I feel the current generation faces huge challenges in today's world. That is why I believe they need more parental support than the previous generations did.

The kind of social and community support that was available to us isn't available to these children. In earlier generations, children could still become resilient through support from friendships, schools, neighbours, relatives, grandparents, uncles or aunts. Somebody was there to compensate even if some parents did a lousy job.

But children today don't get that kind of external support apart from their families. Even friendships are becoming shallow because the children of this generation are distracted and their emotional intelligence is not as strong. A lot of papers indicate this fact.

Even in schools, everybody is stressed. The kind of support teachers in our generation were able to give us isn't as readily available today. At every level, people are stressed and digitally distracted.

Whether you look at the community, close relations or any other circle, the emotional availability a child needs isn't there right now.

More than quantity, it is the quality of the time you can emotionally provide your child that matters more today.

'The more unhappy and unhealthy we are, the better consumers we become,' says Dr K Vasuki. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr K Vasuki

In this age of AI, when information and advice are available at the click of a prompt, what cautionary advice would you like to share with parents and youngsters?

AI gives a lot of factual data very conveniently. But relying on AI to arrive at important conclusions from those facts is always dangerous.

You can rely on artificial intelligence or the information available out there for facts but it cannot come up with the kind of opinions or decision-making we need.

The phenomenon of echo chambers (a social, political or digital environment where people only encounter opinions, ideas, or information that match and reinforce their pre-existing beliefs) and AI hallucinations (an AI response that sounds fluent, coherent and confident but is factually incorrect, misleading or completely fabricated) is particularly dangerous; people have died listening to AI advice.

This is a very dangerous trend that is happening silently, where the young depend on AI instead of their elders or anybody, for that matter, thinking AI is better. It is absolutely not.

AI algorithms are designed in a particular way; they can never ever replace traditional reading, active personal research and the in-depth reading and understanding in which we must invest our time. AI can only point us towards where we should look for detailed research.



We cannot expect AI to give us the solutions to our problems. We can take the facts from artificial intelligence which, in turn, will have to be double-checked but the solutions have to be arrived at by us.