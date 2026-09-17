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Penelope Cruz Wore A Piece Of India At TIFF

By REDIFF STYLE September 17, 2026 11:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Penélope Cruz brought a piece of India to the Toronto International Film Festival in a breathtaking white gown that had everyone looking twice.

The 52-year-old actor arrived at the premiere of La Bola Negra in a custom Tamara Ralph creation. The figure-hugging gown followed her silhouette before flaring softly into a mermaid hem, creating an elegant, statuesque shape.

Penelope Cruz

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mark Blinch/Reuters

But the real magic was in the feathers.

White ostrich feathers framed the wide scoop neckline and delicate straps, creating a soft, cloud-like border around her shoulders. The feather detailing became even more dramatic towards the bottom, where a thick cascade of fluffy white feathers swept down to the floor.

Penelope Cruz

And then came the detail that made this red-carpet appearance particularly special for India.

She wore Zoya High Jewellery, including the exquisite Rekindle Necklace and a spectacular 13-carat amethyst ring featuring Zoya's patented Bloom Cut.

Penelope Cruz

The pieces are part of Zoya's upcoming High Jewellery collection, which draws inspiration from one of India's most enduring treasures: its spices. Inspired by the colour, texture, and evocative power of cardamom, mace, turmeric, and cinnamon, the collection transforms these familiar elements into jewellery rooted in memory, ritual, and self-discovery.

Penelope Cruz

The Indian jewellery added a beautiful layer to Penelope's angelic look, bringing together international couture and Indian craftsmanship on one of TIFF's biggest fashion stages.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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Penelope CruzTamara RalphIndiaToronto International Film FestivalZoya High Jewellery

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