When Janhvi Kapoor Wears White, She Just Doesn't...

White may be fashion’s most classic colour, but in Janhvi Kapoor’s wardrobe, it’s anything but predictable.

The Peddi actress has mastered the art of making every shade of safed feel fresh, modern and completely her own.

If you’re looking for inspiration on how to wear white beyond the basics, Janhvi’s style playbook is a great place to start.

IMAGE: She makes a strong case for white saris with this dreamy drape. The lace detailing keeps it soft and feminine while the sweetheart blouse adds the right amount of glam. All photographs: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Only Janhvi can make a white sari-gown look this cool. The sculpted silhouette, daring cut-outs and blue-green pops of jewellery turn this into a certified fashion moment.

IMAGE: White co-ords, oversized layers and kitten heels? This look feels straight out of a fashion girl’s Pinterest board.

IMAGE: Floaty, elegant and impossible to ignore, this white gown is all about graceful movement. The cape detail adds a touch of old-school movie-star magic.

IMAGE: A classic white dress gets a glamorous makeover with delicate lacework and a figure-skimming fit. Simple at first glance but packed with pretty details.

IMAGE: Janhvi proves white doesn’t have to be plain. The fun polka dots, sari-inspired drape and vintage styling make this look a total standout.

IMAGE: Soft lavender florals breathe fresh life into this white lehenga. Romantic, pretty, and wedding-guest approved, it’s ideal for summer events.