Pawan Sachdeva: 'Why Should Indian Crafts Be Saved For Festivals?'

At Lakmé Fashion Week, Pawan Sachdeva took Indian crafts out of their traditional comfort zone.

IMAGE: Pawan Sachdeva at Lakme Fashion Week with his showstopper, Veer Pahariya. All photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Indian crafts have a bit of a wardrobe problem. Bandhani is likely to make you think of a festive dupatta, Kantha of a beautifully embroidered kurta, and Shibori of an ethnic ensemble. But what if these techniques found their way onto denim, workwear, and relaxed, sharply cut jackets instead?

That was the idea behind RECAST -- Recasting the Familiar. Redefining the Modern Silhouette -- the collection Designer Pawan Sachdeva presented at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2026.

Sachdeva, who launched his label in 1999, has spent over 27 years in fashion exploring menswear, tailoring and surface detailing. His design vocabulary brings together clean cuts, interesting textures and a willingness to play with ideas of how men should dress.

With RECAST, he turned his attention to Indian crafts, asking why they should be reserved for ethnic wear when they could be part of a much more everyday wardrobe.

Bandhani, Shibori, Kasuti and Kantha were paired with denim, utility-inspired pieces and workwear. Acid washing, stone washing, enzyme washing and ombré dyeing added another layer of experimentation. The collection also explored gender-fluid dressing, with relaxed shapes and an emphasis on personal expression.

The bigger question, however, was what happens when you take a craft out of the setting people have come to associate it with.

In a conversation with Rishika Shah/Rediff, Pawan Sachdeva talks about breaking fashion conventions, preserving the work of artisans and why Indian craftsmanship deserves more than a festive outing.

Why should Indian crafts be reserved for festivals?

For Sachdeva, the idea behind RECAST was not to change Indian crafts beyond recognition but to challenge the limited way in which they are often presented.

"For me, the idea is to preserve the soul of the craft while reimagining its expression," he says.

In the collection, techniques such as Bandhani, Shibori, Kasuti and Kantha moved away from familiar ethnic silhouettes and found themselves alongside denim and utility dressing. The craft remained the starting point; what changed was how it was used.

Sachdeva believes this shift is important because Indian craftsmanship shouldn't have to wait for a wedding invitation or a festive occasion to make an appearance.

"When craftsmanship becomes part of how we dress naturally, rather than something reserved for special occasions, it remains relevant, evolves with time and reaches a wider audience," he says.

It's a simple proposition: if we want these techniques to remain part of our lives, we need to make room for them in the clothes we actually wear.

Denim, handwork and a little experimentation

Putting intricate Indian handwork next to denim and workwear sounds like an unlikely pairing. One brings associations of painstaking craftsmanship; the other has a rugged, utilitarian character.

Getting the two to work together, Sachdeva says, is about finding the right balance rather than allowing one to overshadow the other.

"The key is to create a dialogue between craft and contemporary design rather than letting one dominate the other," he explains.

That meant experimenting with texture, surface and silhouette, as well as treatments such as acid washing, enzyme washing, stone washing and ombré dyeing. But there is a line between giving a craft a new identity and losing what makes it special in the first place.

"For me, experimentation must begin with respect for the craft," Sachdeva says.

He adds that the intention is not to alter a technique beyond recognition, but to introduce it to a different setting while preserving the skill and effort behind it.

It is a distinction worth making. Using a traditional craft as decoration is one thing; building a garment around its character and the people who practise it is quite another.

Is menswear finally loosening up?

RECAST also questioned the rules that have long governed menswear. For years, men's clothing has been boxed into familiar ideas of fit, structure and masculinity. Sachdeva sees those boundaries becoming less rigid as people grow more comfortable dressing for themselves.

"Menswear is moving beyond rigid definitions of masculinity towards greater individuality, fluidity and freedom of expression," he says.

His approach involves relaxed tailoring and versatile silhouettes that leave more room for interpretation.

"For me, gender-fluid design is not about removing identity from clothing, but allowing the individual, rather than convention, to define how it is worn," he explains.

It's an attitude that reflects a wider shift in fashion: clothes need not be confined to a fixed set of rules simply because that's how they've traditionally been designed or marketed.

What 27 years in fashion have taught him

Sachdeva launched his label in 1999, when the Indian fashion landscape looked very different. Asked what has changed most over the years, he points to the way consumers think about personal style.

"The biggest transformation has been the Indian consumer's growing confidence in personal style," he says.

He believes shoppers today are more informed and willing to experiment, with greater interest in individuality and clothes that balance craftsmanship with practicality.

That change creates an opportunity for Indian crafts to reach people who might not necessarily shop for traditional ethnic wear. It also puts the onus on designers to think beyond familiar categories rather than repeatedly presenting heritage in the same way.

Tradition doesn't have to stand still

So, what does Sachdeva hope people take away from RECAST? More than a new way to wear denim or an unexpected combination of fabrics, he wants them to reconsider the divide between Indian craft and the clothes they wear every day.

"I would like to challenge the idea that heritage and modernity are opposites," he says.

For him, the future of Indian fashion lies in allowing traditional techniques to adapt without losing their identity.

That may be the most interesting idea behind RECAST. Indian crafts don't necessarily need to be reinvented; perhaps they need to be seen in a different light. And if Bandhani or Kantha can find a place in a wardrobe alongside denim and workwear, they can become part of everyday dressing rather than something we bring out only for a special occasion.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff