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Passed Class 8? You Can Apply For This Scholarship

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
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Last updated on: March 31, 2026 12:06 IST

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The Kiran Pratibha Scholarship 2026 supports the education of highly talented, underprivileged students who have passed Class 8 or are at least 14 years of age.

Young girls in a classroom

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogendra Singh/Pexels

What is it about?

The Kiran Pratibha Scholarship 2026 is an opportunity provided by the Kiran Foundation to students who have passed Class 8 or are at least 14 years of age.

This scholarship supports the education of highly talented, underprivileged students.

The selected candidates shall receive the following benefits:

  • Tuition fees
  • Study materials and equipment
  • Boarding expenses
  • Career guidance and mentorship

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must:

  • Have passed Class 8 or be 14 years of age or older.
  • Belong to a family with a monthly income that is less than Rs 20,000.
  • Not be receiving any other government scholarships.

How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is April 30, 2026.

how to apply for kiran pratibha scholarship 2026

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com

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