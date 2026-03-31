Passed Class 8? You Can Apply For This Scholarship

The Kiran Pratibha Scholarship 2026 supports the education of highly talented, underprivileged students who have passed Class 8 or are at least 14 years of age.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogendra Singh/Pexels

What is it about?

The Kiran Pratibha Scholarship 2026 is an opportunity provided by the Kiran Foundation to students who have passed Class 8 or are at least 14 years of age.

This scholarship supports the education of highly talented, underprivileged students.

The selected candidates shall receive the following benefits:

Tuition fees

Study materials and equipment

Boarding expenses

Career guidance and mentorship

Who can apply?

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Have passed Class 8 or be 14 years of age or older.

Belong to a family with a monthly income that is less than Rs 20,000.

Not be receiving any other government scholarships.

How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can click HERE to apply.

Important date

The last date to apply is April 30, 2026.

This information is provided by Rediff as a reader service. Rediff does not benefit monetarily from sharing this information.