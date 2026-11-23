From reality television to the big screen, Soundous Moufakir has never been one to play it safe.

The Moroccan-French model and actress first caught viewers' attention with her stint on MTV Roadies X9, before winning MTV Splitsvilla X4 alongside Hamid Barkzi.

She went on to test her limits on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, explore acting with films like The Kerala Story and Fateh and make her mark in the entertainment industry. Now, with Party Animals adding another reality-show outing to her growing list of appearances, Soundous continues to bring her bold personality and fashion-forward sensibility wherever she goes.

Whether she's serving high-octane glamour, experimenting with fusion dressing or embracing breezy resort wear, her wardrobe is anything but predictable.



The black, gold and blue-toned leopard-print jacket, worn just by itself, brings just the right amount of chaos while the matching embellished waistband adds continuity to the look.

Finished with gold drop earrings, this is one wild way to do evening dressing.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Soundous Moufakir/Instagram IMAGE: Soundous gives animal print a full-blown glam makeover in this sequinned two-piece ensemble.The black, gold and blue-toned leopard-print jacket, worn just by itself, brings just the right amount of chaos while the matching embellished waistband adds continuity to the look.Finished with gold drop earrings, this is one wild way to do evening dressing.

IMAGE: Subtlety clearly isn't on the mood board!

Soundous turns up the colour in this vibrant maxi dress featuring a riot of coral, red and turquoise prints.

The playful waist cutouts, statement blue belt with its oversized gold buckle and flowing pleated skirt make this a head-turning pick. Matching blue earrings seal the deal.

IMAGE: Who said traditional dressing has to follow the rulebook?

Soundous experiments with fusion fashion in a sheer, gold-beaded mesh top layered over a matching bralette, paired with a softly draped cream-yellow sari-style skirt.

The braided gold detailing, layered choker, armlet and septum ring add a generous dose of traditional drama. It's giving contemporary goddess energy!

IMAGE: Soundous proves that sometimes less really is more with this plum-purple corset top and cream wide-leg trousers combination.

The sweetheart neckline and structured bustier bring a touch of evening vibes while the relaxed trousers keep things cool.

Chunky gold bangles and a studded charcoal shoulder bag add just the right amount of attitude.

Consider this a masterclass in understated glam.

IMAGE: Soundous is clearly ready for a tropical escape in this turquoise crochet number.

The sleeveless, open-knit top, layered over a black bralette, strikes the perfect balance between beachy and bold.

Matching hoop earrings, delicate gold chains and metallic-blue eyeshadow complete the look.

If vacation dressing had a moodboard, this would be it!

IMAGE: When in doubt, bring on the shine!

Soundous makes a seriously bold statement in this floor-length metallic gown.

Featuring a plunging halter neckline, gathered detailing and a cinched knot at the waist, the figure-hugging silhouette does all the talking.

A chunky silver cuff, delicate rings and understated hoops keep the accessories minimal while letting that liquid-metallic finish steal the spotlight.

IMAGE: Soundous slips into a dreamy blush-pink gown covered in vertical rows of shimmering sequins and delicate beadwork.

The fitted silhouette, low-cut back and high slit add a touch of red-carpet drama, while floral statement earrings bring a softer finish.

It's feminine, flattering and absolutely ready for its close-up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff