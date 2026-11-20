With her next film, Party Animals, gearing up for release, Jaanyaa Joshi is one to watch.

The actor, who began her career as a child artist, has also appeared in several advertisements including Maggi, Biscoff and Dabur Vatika. She made her feature-film appearance in the 2025 romantic comedy Pintu Ki Pappi and is now part of the ensemble cast of Party Animals, directed by Ravi Chhabriya.

While we wait to see her on the big screen, her fashion choices are giving us plenty to talk about. Jaanyaa's wardrobe has a little something for every mood.

IMAGE: In a soft pastel dress, an open back and a tiny straw tote with a bright yellow flower, Jaanyaa makes a strong case for keeping things simple.

The breezy silhouette and delicate textured fabric give this look an effortless, outdoorsy charm.

It is the kind of outfit that makes you want to plan a picnic, even if it is just for the pictures!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jaanyaa Joshi/Instagram



Jaanyaa lets the crisp white embroidery do all the talking, with floral and geometric details tracing the neckline, cuffs and side slit.

A sheer dupatta and dainty drop earrings complete this pretty, fuss-free festive look. IMAGE: If you think ethnic wear needs a little extra sparkle to stand out, this royal blue suit might change your mind.Jaanyaa lets the crisp white embroidery do all the talking, with floral and geometric details tracing the neckline, cuffs and side slit.A sheer dupatta and dainty drop earrings complete this pretty, fuss-free festive look.



Jaanyaa's

The subtle metallic sheen adds just enough shimmer, while the tie-up waist detail keeps things interesting.

And that's why all you need is minimal jewellery to make this look glow. IMAGE: A co-ord set that knows how to make an entrance!Jaanyaa's burgundy ensemble pairs a sleeveless halter crop top with wide-leg trousers, giving the classic two-piece a polished evening makeover.The subtle metallic sheen adds just enough shimmer, while the tie-up waist detail keeps things interesting.And that's why all you need is minimal jewellery to make this look glow.

IMAGE: Jaanyaa gives traditional dressing a cool-girl twist with this embroidered kurta.

The intricate multicoloured threadwork, contrasting maroon cuffs and statement silver jhumkas bring plenty of festive character.

But it is the sleek oval sunglasses that steal the show. Because sometimes, all an ethnic look needs is a little attitude!

IMAGE: Denim on denim can be tricky but Jaanyaa makes it look easy.

She teams a fitted strapless corset top with a light-wash jacket casually slung over one shoulder.

The contrasting washes and structured seams give the outfit plenty of personality without requiring a single statement accessory.

Casual dressing, but make it fashion.

IMAGE: Little black dresses are a wardrobe staple but Jaanyaa's version comes with a sprinkling of sparkle.

Her fitted black velvet mini is dotted with silver rhinestones, while the boat neckline adds a touch of retro glamour, making this a fun alternative to the usual party dress.

IMAGE: Ending on a seriously elegant note, Jaanyaa steps out in an icy blue holographic one-shoulder sari gown with soft draping and delicate pleats.

The asymmetric neckline adds interest without taking away from the minimalist silhouette, while the floor-length skirt lends it a graceful finish.

With delicate earrings and side-swept waves, this is understated glamour done right.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff