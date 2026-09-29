Did Aishwarya Rock Or Did Kendall?

Paris Fashion Week got a serious dose of star power as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kendall Jenner brought two very different takes on black glamour to the L’Oreal Paris Le Defile runway.

Both opted for dramatic floor-length silhouettes, letting their gowns do the talking as they walked the show, while Celine Dion took things up a notch by closing the spectacle with a live performance of I’m Alive.

From regal couture to barely-there mesh and classic velvet, the three stars gave us plenty to look at.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

All photographs: Sarah Meyssonier/Reuters

Aishwarya looked like royalty in a custom Yara Shoemaker gown from the Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection.

The corseted black velvet fishtail silhouette featured a plunging strapless sweetheart neckline and contrasting blue-grey textured panels running down the gown. But the real drama came from the sweeping velvet cape, finished with pearl and crystal-encrusted embroidery along its borders.

A jewel-encrusted silver tiara, voluminous burgundy-red waves and a bold red lip completed the queen look.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall took a completely different route to black-tie dressing in a floor-length sheer black mesh gown. The minimalist design featured a high halter neckline, bare shoulders and a bold thigh-high slit that created a fluid, almost weightless effect as she walked.

She paired it with delicate black strappy stilettos while loose centre-parted waves and glossy, radiant makeup kept the focus firmly on the dress.

Celine Dion

Celine closed the show in a black velvet column gown with a strapless neckline and dense horizontal ruching that ran from the neckline all the way down the body.

Celine surprised the audience with a powerful live performance of I’m Alive, turning an already star-studded fashion show into a full-blown Parisian spectacle.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff