Palak Tiwari, Rashmika Mandanna's Monsoon Makeup Tips

Humidity, surprise showers and sticky weather call for makeup that looks fresh, light and effortless.
The no-makeup makeup trend is made for monsoon days; it lets your skin breathe while still looking fresh.
If you're looking for inspiration, these celebrity-approved looks strike the perfect balance between natural and put-together.
Naturally Radiant
IMAGE: Sai Pallavi's dewy skin, softly defined eyes and nude-pink lip is proof that sometimes less really is more.
Recreate it with a lightweight skin tint, a touch of brown mascara and a creamy nude-pink lipstick.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram
Glow-Getter
IMAGE: Samantha's fresh, luminous base paired with fluttery lashes and a soft pink lip
is monsoon beauty done right.
Achieve the look by using a hydrating primer, light-coverage foundation, lengthening mascara and a rosy pink lip balm. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
Soft 'N' Rosy
IMAGE: Palak Tiwari
's barely-there glam gets a lift from flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.
Sweep a cream blush across the cheeks and finish with a nude gloss for the same fresh effect. Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram
Fresh-Faced Favourite
IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna keeps things simple with a glowing skin, natural brows and stunning lips.
Opt for a skin tint, brush up your brows with clear gel and dab on a tinted lip balm to replicate this look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram
Skin First, Always
IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's beauty mantra seems clear -- healthy-looking skin, a hint of blush and just enough mascara.
Focus on skincare prep, add a soft cream blush and finish with one coat of mascara.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
The Dew Drop Look
IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh masters the art of looking polished without looking made up, thanks to her radiant skin and a glossy lip tint.
Use a liquid highlighter mixed into your base and top it off with a sheer lip tint.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram
Barely There Beauty
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's soft kohl-rimmed eyes and nude-pink lips add subtle definition while keeping the overall look light and easy.
Smudge a brown kohl pencil along the lash line and pair it with a muted pink lipstick for an effortless finish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram