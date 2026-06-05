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Palak Tiwari, Rashmika Mandanna's Monsoon Makeup Tips

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 05, 2026 13:43 IST

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Humidity, surprise showers and sticky weather call for makeup that looks fresh, light and effortless.

The no-makeup makeup trend is made for monsoon days; it lets your skin breathe while still looking fresh.

If you're looking for inspiration, these celebrity-approved looks strike the perfect balance between natural and put-together.

Naturally Radiant

Sai Pallavi

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi's dewy skin, softly defined eyes and nude-pink lip is proof that sometimes less really is more.
Recreate it with a lightweight skin tint, a touch of brown mascara and a creamy nude-pink lipstick.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

Glow-Getter

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Samantha's fresh, luminous base paired with fluttery lashes and a soft pink lip is monsoon beauty done right.
Achieve the look by using a hydrating primer, light-coverage foundation, lengthening mascara and a rosy pink lip balm.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Soft 'N' Rosy

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Palak Tiwari's barely-there glam gets a lift from flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.
Sweep a cream blush across the cheeks and finish with a nude gloss for the same fresh effect.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Fresh-Faced Favourite

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna keeps things simple with a glowing skin, natural brows and stunning lips.
Opt for a skin tint, brush up your brows with clear gel and dab on a tinted lip balm to replicate this look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Skin First, Always

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor's beauty mantra seems clear -- healthy-looking skin, a hint of blush and just enough mascara.
Focus on skincare prep, add a soft cream blush and finish with one coat of mascara.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

The Dew Drop Look

Sharvari Wagh

IMAGE: Sharvari Wagh masters the art of looking polished without looking made up, thanks to her radiant skin and a glossy lip tint.
Use a liquid highlighter mixed into your base and top it off with a sheer lip tint.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Barely There Beauty

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's soft kohl-rimmed eyes and nude-pink lips add subtle definition while keeping the overall look light and easy.
Smudge a brown kohl pencil along the lash line and pair it with a muted pink lipstick for an effortless finish.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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