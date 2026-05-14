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Palak Tiwari Is A Concert Girlie!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 11:45 IST

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Concert culture is basically Gen Z’s version of a fashion week now.

Sure, people are showing up for the music but they’re also arriving with carefully planned fits, Pinterest moodboards, photo dumps ready and OOTNs locked in before the first song even starts.

Lukkhe actress Palak Tiwari totally gets the assignment when it comes to concert dressing

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Palak’s black tank top embroidered in reverse with ‘In My Badnaam Era’ in fiery red is exactly the kind of outfit that belongs at a chaotic Bollywood concert. Styled with denims, a charm necklace and attitude, it screams cool girl energy.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: She switches into full pop-star mode with a black bra layered with a cropped navy military jacket and denims. This is the kind of fit that works when you want to look hot but still survive hours of dancing.

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: A strapless faux leather black top paired with classic denims and a charcoal grey cap proves concert dressing doesn’t always need sequins to stand out.

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: Palak’s leopard print bandeau dress with a matching scarf, sheer stockings and tan leather jacket feels straight out of a rock concert fantasy.

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: She also knows how to make fashion feel dramatic. Her gold-plated tiger corset literally doubles as wearable art. Styled with denims and stacks of metallic bangles, this look deserved its own spotlight moment.

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: In a sequinned blue tank top with light-wash denims and metallic accessories dangling from her jeans, Palak channels full Y2K concert-core. This is exactly the kind of outfit made for blurry concert flash photos.

 

Palak Tiwari

IMAGE: And for girls who love softer concert aesthetics, her ruched one-shoulder tube top in warm earthy prints is the perfect balance of comfy, cute and Insta-ready.

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