Overseas Education Loans Get Riskier

Students and families must stress test repayment capacity based on Indian salary standards.

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Overseas education, when funded through a loan, has always carried significant risk.

Tighter visa rules and a weakening currency have now raised the stakes even further.

Key Points Tighter work permit norms abroad may force graduates to repay education loans using lower Indian salaries.

Rupee depreciation has significantly increased the effective cost of overseas education and living expenses.

Strong academics, reputed universities and financially stable co-applicants improve education loan approval chances.

Students should estimate tuition, accommodation, insurance, travel and contingency costs before borrowing funds.

Paying interest during the moratorium period can substantially reduce the overall repayment burden later.

Tighter work permit rules

Several foreign countries are tightening work permit norms, which means that many students could be forced to service their debt with the lower income they earn from a job in India.

"Students and families must stress test repayment capacity based on Indian salary standards," says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.

Weak rupee raises cost

The rupee has depreciated steeply against the US dollar this year, raising the effective cost of overseas education.

"A master's programme in the United States costing around $100,000 would have required approximately Rs 88 lakh when the dollar was at Rs 88, but the same programme costs nearly Rs 96 lakh at an exchange rate of Rs 96 per dollar," says Damini Mahajan, founder, WemakeScholars.

Tuition, rent, insurance, and daily living expenses have to be paid in foreign currency.

"Even a 5 to 10 per cent depreciation over a multi-year course can meaningfully increase the cost burden," says Adil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

Prashant A Bhonsle, CEO and founder, Kuhoo, says families underestimate the fact that currency risk compounds across a multi-year course.

Kumar suggests that rash financial decisions, such as leveraging the residential home, should be avoided.

Shetty advises borrowing for confirmed expenses, keeping a separate contingency fund, and checking the exchange rate before each disbursement.

"Maintain a buffer of at least 10 to 15 per cent to cover currency shifts, visa delays, and other unexpected costs," he says.

Mahajan informs that many education loan providers offer top-up loan facilities for genuine cost escalations.

Students can borrow from both domestic and foreign lenders.

"Consider Indian rupee-denominated education loans from Indian banks and non-banking financial companies to reduce exposure to rupee depreciation in the future," says Vibha Kagzi, founder and CEO, ReachIvy.com.

How to improve odds of approval

Lenders consider a variety of criteria before approving an education loan.

"They evaluate the university's reputation and rankings, the course's employment and career prospects, and the student's academic profile," says Kagzi.

The chances of loan approval improve if the student applies for a course in a high-demand area with strong employment potential.

Securing admission to a reputed institution also helps.

"Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programmes and business degrees from top-tier institutions receive faster approvals and lower interest rates," says Kumar.

Having a strong academic track record and adding a financially stable co-applicant with a strong credit profile also improves the odds.

Estimate total cost properly

Many students and their families focus only on the tuition fee.

"They underestimate the living and other expenses. Another mistake is assuming that part-time work will fully offset the costs," says Kagzi.

A realistic estimate, according to her, should include living expenses, accommodation costs, health insurance, visa fees, travel costs, and the cost of study materials.

Many miscellaneous costs, such as refundable housing security deposits and visa processing fees, also have to be borne initially.

Kumar points out that students and their families must account for local price inflation over the duration of a multi-year course.

Kagzi suggests having a safety buffer for currency fluctuations and other unforeseen costs.

Checks while choosing a lender

Focus on the total cost of the loan from a lender, not just the interest rate.

It includes processing fees and insurance charges.

Private lenders charge a processing fee of 0.8 to 1 per cent, while many public sector banks charge a fixed fee of around Rs 10,000.

Shetty suggests checking the prepayment terms and co-borrower obligations.

Bhonsle emphasises that students taking a floating-rate loan should understand the reset clauses.

"Check whether you will be eligible for a top-up if costs rise," says Mahajan.

Borrowers can take a loan from a public or private sector bank, a specialist education loan NBFC, or a foreign lender such as Prodigy.

"Public-sector banks generally offer lower rates and government-backed schemes, though approvals can take longer.

"Private and specialised lenders tend to move faster and sanction higher amounts.

"Some foreign lenders extend collateral-free credit to students admitted to select universities," says Shetty.

Bhonsle says families should evaluate the turnaround time and certainty of sanction because admission timelines tend to be compressed.

Repay during moratorium period

The moratorium period extends until course completion, plus an additional 6-12 months.

"Students are typically not required to pay regular equated monthly instalments (EMIs) during the moratorium period, but interest accrues," says Mahajan.

Check whether the lender charges simple or compound interest during the moratorium period.

Mahajan says that public sector banks usually calculate accrued interest as simple interest.

They generally make interest payments optional during the moratorium period.

But many private banks and NBFCs require families to service either the full or part of the interest.

If the borrower does not pay interest during the moratorium period, lenders add it to the outstanding principal.

Mahajan suggests that families with financial capacity should consider paying the accrued interest to lower the final repayment burden.

Those who can afford it should even consider paying the full EMI.

Shetty suggests making occasional lump-sum payments.

"Do not exhaust the Section 80E tax benefit during the moratorium period when you are paying only interest," says Mahajan.

Finally, avoid missing even a single EMI as that can hurt your credit score.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff