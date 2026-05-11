'Our 8-Month-Old Daughter Has Not Started Crawling'

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, answers parents' questions about their children's health and helps them make informed decisions.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambady Kolazhikkaran/Pexels

When it comes to your child's health, no question is small or silly.

Whether it is worrying about delayed milestones and sleep issues to deciding whether a certain medical procedure is really necessary, parents often find themselves second-guessing every choice.

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a psediatrician with over 25 years of experience, answers parents’ questions about their children's health and helps them make informed decisions.

You can post your child-health related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

Anonymous: Is it safe to remove adenoids in a nine-year-old?

Would you recommend adenoid surgery for our son or are there alternatives we should consider?

If the adenoids are enlarged to the extent that sleep is disturbed, the teeth are getting maligned, then surgery is recommended.

Anonymous: Our daughter is eight months old.

She has not started crawling yet. Should I be worried?

She is trying but she is not able to.

What is the right age and how can we help her?

If she has started rolling from her back to her tummy and vice versa and she can sit up then her development is normal.

If her head is floppy and she doesn't roll, then please visit your paediatrician.

Anonymous: Is it safe to use adult sunscreens on children?

What about Dermicool or Nycil for prickly heat?

Summers in southern India are pretty bad.

What do you recommend for children to be safe from sun and prickly heat?

Paediatric sunscreens are available.

Powders should be mild and less perfumed.

You can post your child-health related questions for rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE

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