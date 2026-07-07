Oppo Reno 16: Price, Features...

Looking for a premium smartphone with a bright display, capable cameras and long-lasting battery life?

Oppo's new Reno 16 probably ticks all the right boxes.

The smartphones will be available for purchase from July 9 through Amazon, Flipkart and Oppo India's online store.

Buyers can choose from three eye-catching finishes -- Starry White, Stellar Purple and Twilight Violet.

6,700 mAh battery to a 50 MP selfie camera: Meet the Oppo Reno 16

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Oppo Reno 16 Price: Rs 61,999

The Oppo Reno 16 series arrives in India with a starting price of Rs 61,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. Those looking for extra power can opt for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB model, priced at Rs 67,999.

To sweeten the deal, Oppo is offering an instant 10 per cent cashback on purchases made using select credit cards from SBI, HDFC Bank and participating lenders.

2. Display: 6.32-inch AMOLED Screen

The phone sports a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 460 ppi pixel density and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness for a sharp and vibrant viewing experience.

3. Processor: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the device packs up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage for smooth everyday performance.

4. Camera: 50 MP Triple Camera

For photography, the Oppo Reno 16 features a triple rear camera setup of 50 MP, while selfies and video calls are handled by a 50 MP front-facing camera.

5. IP Rating: IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K

Oppo says the handset comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, offering strong protection against dust, water and high-pressure water jets.

6. Battery: 6,700 mAh

The handest houses a 6,700 mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

7. Design: 193 gm

The standard Oppo Reno 16 measures 151.21 x 72.42 x 8.36 mm and weighs approximately 193 gm.