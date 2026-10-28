Oppo Find X10: Price, Features And Specifications

Oppo's latest flagship smartphone combines a high-resolution AMOLED display, a powerful MediaTek processor and a versatile Hasselblad-tuned camera system.

The new smartphones will go on sale in India on October 29 via Oppo's online store, Flipkart and Amazon.

Oppo Find X10 comes with 200 MP cameras, 8,000 mAh battery, dimensity 9600 M chipset and IP69 rating at Rs 139,999

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Price: Rs 139,999

The Oppo Find X10 is priced at Rs 139,999 in India for the base variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The higher-end variant, featuring 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, costs Rs 169,999.

2. Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+

The standard model features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1,272 x 2,768-pixel resolution.

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9600 M

At its core is a 3 nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 M processor, featuring eight cores clocked at up to 4.21 GHz.

4. Camera: 200 MP Rear

This model features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 200 MP telephoto camera with OIS and a 50 MP ultra-wide shooter with autofocus.

It also sports a 50 MP front camera for selfies.

5. Design: 216 gm

The handset measures approximately 15.65 cm in height, 7.43 cm in width and 0.84 cm in thickness, weighing around 216 gm.

6. IP Rating: IP69

The smartphone carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

7. Battery: 8,000 mAh

This device owns an 8,000 mAh typical-capacity battery, rated at 7,770 mAh.