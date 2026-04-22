OPPO F33 Pro 5G Arrives: 50 MP Selfie Camera and AMOLED Display

The brand-new OPPO F33 Pro 5G is offered in a range of unique stylish finishes including Misty Forest, Starry Blue, Passion Red, Forest Green and Pearl White.

The phone is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, with no-cost EMI options starting from ₹6,333 per month.

The higher 8 GB + 256 GB configuration comes in at ₹40,999.

788-hour battery, 80W charging and a tough body

1. Display

The phone features a 16.69 cm AMOLED screen. It offers a sharp FHD+ resolution of 2372 × 1080 pixels, while the adaptive refresh system switches between 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz. Protection is provided by AGC DT-STAR D+ cover glass, designed to enhance durability against everyday wear.

2. Design

It measures roughly 15.84 cm in height and 7.52 cm across, with a slim profile of around 0.83 cm. It tips the scales at approximately 194 gm.

3. Camera

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G features a 50 MP wide-angle main camera on the rear, accompanied by a 2 MP monochrome sensor for additional depth and detail. On the front, it houses a 50 MP camera.

4. Processor

Powering the OPPO F33 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, which integrates an octa-core processing setup for balanced performance. Visual rendering is handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit, running at speeds of up to 1072 MHz to ensure smooth on-screen output.

5. Battery

The device is equipped with a large 7,000 mAh battery (27.44 Wh typical), while the rated capacity stands at 6,830 mAh (26.78 Wh). It also supports rapid top-ups with up to 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, allowing the device to replenish power quickly.







6. Operating System

It runs on ColorOS 16.0, delivering a refined interface with enhanced customisation features and smooth day-to-day performance.

7. Connectivity

Connectivity on the OPPO F33 Pro 5G includes support for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) along with legacy 802.11a/b/g/n standards, plus wireless display casting and hotspot sharing. It also offers Bluetooth 5.4 with low-energy capability and compatibility with audio codecs such as SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX and aptX HD.

A USB Type-C port is provided for charging and data transfer, while audio output is handled through Type-C digital and analogue earphones. The handset does not include NFC functionality, but it does support Cell Broadcast Service for emergency alerts.