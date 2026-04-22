HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » OPPO F33 Pro 5G Arrives: 50 MP Selfie Camera and AMOLED Display

OPPO F33 Pro 5G Arrives: 50 MP Selfie Camera and AMOLED Display

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 09:01 IST

x

The brand-new OPPO F33 Pro 5G is offered in a range of unique stylish finishes including Misty Forest, Starry Blue, Passion Red, Forest Green and Pearl White.

The phone is priced at ₹37,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, with no-cost EMI options starting from ₹6,333 per month.

The higher 8 GB + 256 GB configuration comes in at ₹40,999.

788-hour battery, 80W charging and a tough body

Oppo F 33 Pro Display

1. Display

The phone features a 16.69 cm AMOLED screen. It offers a sharp FHD+ resolution of 2372 × 1080 pixels, while the adaptive refresh system switches between 60 Hz, 90 Hz, and 120 Hz. Protection is provided by AGC DT-STAR D+ cover glass, designed to enhance durability against everyday wear.

Oppo F33 Pro Design

2. Design

It measures roughly 15.84 cm in height and 7.52 cm across, with a slim profile of around 0.83 cm. It tips the scales at approximately 194 gm.

Oppo F33 Pro Camera

3. Camera

The OPPO F33 Pro 5G features a 50 MP wide-angle main camera on the rear, accompanied by a 2 MP monochrome sensor for additional depth and detail. On the front, it houses a 50 MP camera.

Oppo F 33 Pro Processor

4. Processor

Powering the OPPO F33 Pro 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset, which integrates an octa-core processing setup for balanced performance. Visual rendering is handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit, running at speeds of up to 1072 MHz to ensure smooth on-screen output.

Oppo F 33 Pro Battery

5. Battery

The device is equipped with a large 7,000 mAh battery (27.44 Wh typical), while the rated capacity stands at 6,830 mAh (26.78 Wh). It also supports rapid top-ups with up to 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging technology, allowing the device to replenish power quickly.

Oppo F 33 Pro Operating System

6. Operating System

It runs on ColorOS 16.0, delivering a refined interface with enhanced customisation features and smooth day-to-day performance.

Oppo F 33 Pro Connectivity

7. Connectivity

Connectivity on the OPPO F33 Pro 5G includes support for Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) along with legacy 802.11a/b/g/n standards, plus wireless display casting and hotspot sharing. It also offers Bluetooth 5.4 with low-energy capability and compatibility with audio codecs such as SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX and aptX HD.

A USB Type-C port is provided for charging and data transfer, while audio output is handled through Type-C digital and analogue earphones. The handset does not include NFC functionality, but it does support Cell Broadcast Service for emergency alerts.

REDIFF GADGETS

RELATED STORIES

Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP Laptop Now In India
Asus ROG Flow Z13-KJP Laptop Now In India
Huawei MatePad Mini Arrives With 6,400mAh Battery
Huawei MatePad Mini Arrives With 6,400mAh Battery
Lava Bold N2 Pro Arrives With...
Lava Bold N2 Pro Arrives With...
POCO X8 Pro On Sale
POCO X8 Pro On Sale
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Book6 Series

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Gujarat-based researcher develops India's first forensic dental2:46

Gujarat-based researcher develops India's first forensic...

After Chaos in Iran, Stranded Aircraft Make Dramatic Return to Istanbul0:50

After Chaos in Iran, Stranded Aircraft Make Dramatic...

'Once a Gunda, always a Gunda', Mahua Moitra fires salvos at Amit Shah3:27

'Once a Gunda, always a Gunda', Mahua Moitra fires salvos...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO