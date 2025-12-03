HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
OPPO A6x 5G Arrives At ₹12,499 With 6500mAh Battery

December 03, 2025 14:36 IST

OPPO has rolled out the A6x 5G in India with a hefty 6,500mAh battery, a smooth 120Hz screen, the nimble Dimensity 6300 engine and clever AI gaming tweaks.

 Oppo

1. Display

 This new OPPO model arrives with a broad 6.75-inch panel that glides along at 120 Hz and shines sharply with peak brightness reaching 1,125 nits, giving everyday viewing a clean, lively feel.

 oppo

2. Processor

At its core sits MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 processor, backed by as much as 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of built-in space, giving the handset a smooth performance profile.

 oppo

3. Design

The OPPO A6x carries a slim 8.58 mm frame and weighs 212 gm, offering a solid yet tidy feel in the hand.
oppo

4. Ip Rating

Caught in a sudden shower or knocked your glass over onto your phone? No need to fret. With its IP64 rating, this handset withstands light rain and stray splashes, keeping you going whether you’re by the sink, out in a drizzle, or rushing between errands.

 oppo

5. Camera

On the rear sits a 13 MP primary camera, while the front holds a 5 MP unit for easy selfies, clear video chats, and everyday snaps.

 oppo

6. Battery

The device houses a sturdy 6,500 mAh battery backed by 45W wired fast charging. The company says it can keep you entertained for up to 22.4 hours of video time.

 oppo

7. For Gamers

For those who play on the go, the A6x 5G brings AI GameBoost to keep matches smooth, along with Splash Touch so controls remain responsive even when the screen is slightly wet. On the connectivity front, AI LinkBoost 3.0 steps in to steady your signal, helping the phone stay connected even when coverage dips.

 

