OPD Insurance: What Buyers Must Check

Buyers need to assess whether an OPD policy offers them enough usable benefits to justify the additional premium.

Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Around 67 per cent of India's healthcare spending goes towards outpatient department (OPD) expenses, but only a single-digit share of health insurance premiums fund OPD cover, a panellist said at Business Standard's recent BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai.

Buyers need to assess whether an OPD policy offers them enough usable benefits to justify the additional premium.

You can post your health insurance related questions HERE

Key Points Around 67 per cent of India's healthcare spending goes towards OPD expenses, but only a single-digit share of health insurance premiums funds OPD cover.

OPD policies typically cover doctor consultations, diagnostic tests and prescribed medicines.

Buyers must check sub-limits, co-payments, waiting periods, network restrictions and exclusions.

Families with children, senior citizens and people with chronic conditions may benefit from OPD cover.

Those with limited outpatient expenses may find paying out of pocket more economical.

Compare the annual premium with actual expected claims rather than relying on the headline sum insured.

Why OPD Is Underinsured

So far, customers have prioritised a hospitalisation cover over an OPD cover.

The latter's premiums tend to be high relative to the sum insured.

"Many of the available OPD covers tend to offer low insurance value, which limits the number of buyers," says Kapil Mehta, cofounder, SecureNow.

What OPD Insurance Covers

The cover pays for online and inperson consultations, diagnostic tests and pharmacy medicines.

"The scope of coverage varies by insurer and product," says Minoo Mantri, executive vice president, insurance, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

OPD Policy Limits And Exclusions

Some OPD plans may have sub-limits for consultations, diagnostics and medicines.

They may also cap consultation payouts and frequency.

"Comprehensive OPD plans without sub-limits are now available, but their pricing is on the higher side," says Rohan Goel, business head of health insurance, Policybazaar.

Some plans may restrict services to specified hospitals, doctors, clinics or pharmacies.

Treatment outside the network could require a co-payment.

Some policies offer reimbursement only.

Waiting periods for pre-existing diseases and minimum claim thresholds may also apply.

Pharmacy benefits may cover prescribed medicines only.

The customer may have to get a registered medical practitioner's recommendation for tests.

"Over-the-counter medicines and supplements are common exclusions," says Arun Ramamurthy, cofounder, Staywell.Health.

Preventive health check-ups, physiotherapy and vaccinations may have separate limits or eligibility conditions.

"Some policies may exclude certain wellness-related services," says Mantri.

Plans may exclude cosmetic or non-medical expenses, including plastic surgery and alternative therapies.

"The claim procedure these policies have can make them difficult to use," says Mehta.

Who Should Buy OPD Cover

Chronic conditions requiring frequent consultations, specialist visits, monitoring, tests or medicines may warrant a cover.

"Families with young children and senior citizens may find an OPD cover useful," says Shilpa Arora, cofounder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

People who rarely visit doctors or spend little on outpatient care may find these plans uneconomical.

"Paying out of pocket may be cheaper, particularly if the premium is disproportionately high relative to the benefits," says Ramamurthy.

Mantri says substantial employer-sponsored OPD benefits may limit their incremental value.

How To Choose OPD Insurance

Match the sum insured to expected family expenses.

"Review the previous 12 months of medical bills, including consultations, prescribed medicines, diagnostic tests and follow-up visits," says Arora.

Consider a higher cover for children and elderly members.

Modern plans offer Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh sum insured.

"The premium generally ranges from 30 to 40 per cent of the sum insured," says Goel.

Run These Checks

Examine annual limit and individual sub-limits.

"A higher sum insured is not necessarily better if the sub-limits are restrictive," says Ramamurthy.

Also review copayments, waiting periods and exclusions.

Assess network restrictions.

"See whether the clinics and pharmacies in your vicinity are covered," says Goel.

Review claim procedures and documents required for a claim.

"Compare the additional annual premium against the amount you can realistically claim, rather than the headline limit," says Ramamurthy.

Read the customer information sheet (CIS) and policy wording.

"The cover's structure should match healthcare needs and offer reasonable value after accounting for the premium and applicable limits," says Arora.

You can post your health insurance related questions HERE

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff