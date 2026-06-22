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Ooh La La, Banita!

By REDIFF STYLE June 22, 2026 09:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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From stealing hearts in October to becoming the internet's favourite girl in With You, Banita Sandhu has always had a quietly magnetic presence.

Now, with Main Vaapas Aaunga, she's stepping back into the spotlight and doing it in style.

As she turns 29, here's a look at the outfits that prove Banita's fashion game is every bit as captivating as her screen presence.

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: Banita’s beaded white mini with its fringed hem feels made for dancing the night away. It is glamorous and sparkly with just the right amount of vintage. All photographs: Kind courtesy Banita Sandhu/Instagram

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: A black satin slip dress never misses and Banita makes it look even cooler with oversized sunglasses. It is effortless evening dressing at its finest.

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: Her super-deep-neckline white dress is sleek, sultry and wonderfully minimal. Sometimes all you need is one standout neckline.

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: A full-sleeved polo top and sequinned mini skirt shouldn't work this well together but Banita pulls it off with ease.

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: The striped co-ord and corset top are basically summer in outfit form. It is relaxed, fresh and perfect for a city stroll.

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: This ribbed green bodysuit worn with the tiniest balloon shorts and sheer stockings, proves Banita isn't afraid of an unconventional silhouette. The stacked bangles add just the right amount of edge.

 

Banita Sandhu

IMAGE: Anamika Khanna's sage green corset-and-draped-skirt combination gives ethnic dressing a contemporary spin. Banita adds a statement choker and it's a wedding guest look to remember.

More News Coverage

Banita SandhuBirthdayMain Vaapas AaungaAnamika Khanna

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