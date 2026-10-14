Online Shopping Scams: How To Stay Safe

Fake web sites, counterfeit goods, bogus delivery charges and fraudulent customer support agents are common warning signs.

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The GSM Association (GSMA) India Consumer Scam Report 2026 found that 12 per cent of Indian respondents had been scammed in the previous year.

Online shopping scams accounted for 33 per cent of reported scams.

Key Points The GSMA India Consumer Scam Report 2026 found that 12 per cent of Indian respondents had been scammed in the previous year.

Online shopping scams accounted for 33 per cent of reported scams.

Consumers should verify sellers, check website addresses and download apps only from official app stores.

Never share OTPs, UPI PINs, card PINs or CVVs to receive refunds or claim offers.

Report suspicious communications through Chakshu on the Sanchar Saathi portal and financial fraud immediately on 1930.

Recognise The Warning Signs

Scams involve fake websites, social media sellers who disappear after receiving advance payments, counterfeit goods, empty parcels, bogus delivery charges and fake customer support agents offering refunds.

"The lure is usually a bargain, while urgency or requests to pay outside a trusted platform are often the warning signs," says Prashant Mali, advocate and cyber, artificial intelligence and privacy law expert.

Scammers impersonate well-known brands and offer huge discounts.

"Use the official app or web site, verify the seller, and never share one-time passwords (OTPs) or download apps to claim offers or refunds.

"A professional-looking ad isn't proof of legitimacy," says Mali.

Remember that receiving money requires neither scanning someone's quick response (QR) code nor entering a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) personal identification number (PIN).

Check the recipient, amount and instructions before approving payment.

Check The Webvsite And Seller

Fraudsters create fake webvsites with addresses that resemble those of genuine brands, copy their logos and images, and promote them through online ads.

Check the web address, seller's legal name and contact details, and return policy.

"A padlock symbol does not guarantee the genuineness of a web site.

"Avoid sites that accept payments only to a personal UPI identifier (ID) and have no clear return policy," says Srinivas L, joint managing director and joint chief executive officer, 63SATS Cybertech.

Verify Parcels Before Paying

Fraudsters use leaked personal data to send unsolicited cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels, hoping someone at home will pay.

Others supply counterfeit or worthless goods against orders.

"Before paying, match the parcel details with your shopping app.

"Refuse unsolicited deliveries and never share an OTP to cancel an order.

"Use open-box delivery where available and record a video while unboxing.

"For disputes, contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915," says Srinivas.

Use Official Contacts

Fraudsters plant fake helpline numbers online.

They then pose as customer-care executives and ask people to download screen-sharing apps, share OTPs, enter UPI PINs, or scan QR codes for refunds.

"Use contact details listed on the official app or web site.

"Report suspicious messages through Chakshu on the Sanchar Saathi portal and financial fraud immediately on 1930. Speed matters," says Srinivas.

Check Apps, Then Download

Counterfeit retail apps are used to collect banking details, passwords and other sensitive information or induce fraudulent payments.

Download apps only from official app stores, ideally using the link on the retailer's own web site.

Check developers' names, reviews and requested permissions.

"Be wary of apps seeking access to contacts, messages or call logs.

"Never share your UPI PIN, card PIN or OTP to receive a refund," says Dhruv Kaushal, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Treat Sponsored Ads Carefully

Paid ads on search engines and social media promote fake shopping sites, counterfeit goods and implausible deals.

"Type the retailer's address yourself and check its business details, customer-care number, privacy policy and refund terms. Avoid unfamiliar websites," says Kaushal.

Verify Vouchers And Cashback

Discounted gift cards, vouchers and cashback offers lure buyers into making advance payments or sharing financial details.

Fraudsters can misuse card details, OTPs and login credentials to steal more after a small initial payment.

"Buy vouchers only from official websites, apps or authorised partners.

"Never share your card details, card verification value (CVV), OTP or gift card codes to claim a deal," says Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff