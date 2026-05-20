The OnePlus Pad 4 is a refined and capable tablet, blending striking visuals with impressive power and thoughtfully designed productivity features.

From the moment you pick it up, it's clear this device is built to deliver a smooth, engaging experience whether you're working, creating, or unwinding.

The device is available in a striking Dune Glow and Sage Mist finish and offered in two impressive configurations.

The first variant features 8 GB of memory paired with 256 GB of storage, priced at ₹59,999, while those seeking even greater performance can opt for the more powerful 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model at ₹64,999.

Premium design, robust specifications makes it an appealing choice for tech enthusiasts looking for style + performance

1. Display

The 13.2-inch display (33.53 cm) delivers an immersive viewing experience, with brightness reaching 700 nits and peaking at 1000 nits in high brightness mode for clear visuals even outdoors. Paired with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144 Hz.

2. Design

The tablet measures 289.71 mm and 209.76 mm across, while maintaining an impressively slim profile at just 5.94 mm thick. Tipping the scales at 672 gm, making it both substantial and easy to handle.

3. Processor

Driven by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, this gadget packs serious speed. Its Qualcomm Oryon CPU clocks up to 4.608 GHz across eight cores, delivering fast, fluid performance for everything from everyday use to heavy multitasking.

4. Operating System

Running on the latest OxygenOS 16, it offers a smooth, clean, and responsive interface, designed to make everyday tasks feel effortless while keeping everything fast and fluid.

5. Sound

Equipped with an eight-speaker setup, the OnePlus Pad 4 delivers rich, immersive sound, while the dual microphones ensure your voice comes through clearly during calls and recordings.

6. Camera

The device features an 8 MP front-facing camera for clear video calls and selfies, alongside a 13 MP rear shooter that captures sharp and detailed photos whenever you need it.

7. Battery

With a substantial 13,380 mAh typical battery (rated at 13,065 mAh), the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging ensures you're quickly powered up and ready to go again.