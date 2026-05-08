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Home  » Get Ahead » OnePlus Nord CE 6 Gets Massive 8,000mAh Battery

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Gets Massive 8,000mAh Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS
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May 08, 2026 09:29 IST

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Launching today, the OnePlus Nord CE6 introduces a refreshed rear design with a bold new camera layout.

Replacing the previous capsule-style arrangement, seen on the earlier model, the latest version adopts a modern square-shaped camera housing that gives the handset a more refined and premium appearance.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 arrives in India with a starting cost of ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage edition, while the higher-end 256 GB model carries a price tag of ₹32,999.

Buyers can also benefit from an immediate saving of up to ₹2,000 using eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. The handset will be available from May 8 at 12 PM IST in stylish Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl and Pitch Black finishes.

A phone with an enormous 8,000 mAh battery that lasts 2.5 days and charges fast

OnePlus Nord CE 6

1. Display

The OnePlus Nord CE6 features a stunning 6.78-inch immersive screen with crisp 1.5K clarity. Its advanced flexible AMOLED display produces vibrant colours and deep contrasts and an ultra-smooth refresh capability of up to 144 Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

2. Design

The handset boasts a sleek yet sturdy build, measuring 16.25 cm in length and 7.75 cm across, with a slim 0.85 cm profile. Weighing 215 gm, it delivers a solid premium feel.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

3. Processor

It delivers a fast and dependable everyday performance with the latest OxygenOS 16 built on Android 16 and is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset alongside the Adreno 810 graphics engine.

ONe Plus Nord CE 6

4. Camera

In the camera department: Fitted with a powerful 50 MP primary lens, supported by a secondary 2 MP sensor. On the front, the impressive 32 MP selfie camera delivers crisp portraits and clear video calls.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

5. Battery

The phone is equipped with a massive 8,000 mAh power unit. Its ultra-fast 80 W SUPERVOOC technology quickly restores charge in minimal time, while support for reverse wired charging allows the device to conveniently power other gadgets when needed.

ONe Plus Nord CE 6

6. IP Rating

Built for durability, the OnePlus Nord CE6 meets rigorous military-tested standards for enhanced toughness and reliability. With advanced IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, it offers excellent resistance against dust, water splashes.

ONe Plus Nord CE 6

7. Other Features

For added convenience and protection, this model includes an integrated fingerprint unlocking system alongside a range of intelligent motion and environmental sensors, including orientation tracking, movement detection, light adjustment and distance recognition for a smoother user experience.

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