OnePlus Nord CE 6 Gets Massive 8,000mAh Battery

Launching today, the OnePlus Nord CE6 introduces a refreshed rear design with a bold new camera layout.

Replacing the previous capsule-style arrangement, seen on the earlier model, the latest version adopts a modern square-shaped camera housing that gives the handset a more refined and premium appearance.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 arrives in India with a starting cost of ₹29,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage edition, while the higher-end 256 GB model carries a price tag of ₹32,999.

Buyers can also benefit from an immediate saving of up to ₹2,000 using eligible HDFC Bank credit cards. The handset will be available from May 8 at 12 PM IST in stylish Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl and Pitch Black finishes.

A phone with an enormous 8,000 mAh battery that lasts 2.5 days and charges fast

1. Display

The OnePlus Nord CE6 features a stunning 6.78-inch immersive screen with crisp 1.5K clarity. Its advanced flexible AMOLED display produces vibrant colours and deep contrasts and an ultra-smooth refresh capability of up to 144 Hz.

2. Design

The handset boasts a sleek yet sturdy build, measuring 16.25 cm in length and 7.75 cm across, with a slim 0.85 cm profile. Weighing 215 gm, it delivers a solid premium feel.

3. Processor

It delivers a fast and dependable everyday performance with the latest OxygenOS 16 built on Android 16 and is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset alongside the Adreno 810 graphics engine.

4. Camera

In the camera department: Fitted with a powerful 50 MP primary lens, supported by a secondary 2 MP sensor. On the front, the impressive 32 MP selfie camera delivers crisp portraits and clear video calls.

5. Battery

The phone is equipped with a massive 8,000 mAh power unit. Its ultra-fast 80 W SUPERVOOC technology quickly restores charge in minimal time, while support for reverse wired charging allows the device to conveniently power other gadgets when needed.

6. IP Rating

Built for durability, the OnePlus Nord CE6 meets rigorous military-tested standards for enhanced toughness and reliability. With advanced IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection, it offers excellent resistance against dust, water splashes.

7. Other Features

For added convenience and protection, this model includes an integrated fingerprint unlocking system alongside a range of intelligent motion and environmental sensors, including orientation tracking, movement detection, light adjustment and distance recognition for a smoother user experience.