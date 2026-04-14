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OnePlus Nord 6 Packs Massive 9,000 mAh Battery And 165Hz Display

By REDIFF GADGETS
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April 14, 2026 09:30 IST

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The OnePlus Nord 6 is priced in India from Rs 38,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model costs Rs 41,999. Buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 when using credit cards from Axis Bank and HDFC Bank.

Additionally, the handset is available with up to six months of interest-free EMI on select cards.

The smartphone is currently on sale in India through Amazon and the OnePlus India online store, and is offered in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black and Quick Silver colour options.

Sleek yet solid, cool colours and a phone with a 9,000 mAh SiCarbon battery 

One Plus Nord 6 Display

1. Display

An 6.78-inch display, measured diagonally, offers an expansive viewing area paired with a sharp 450 ppi pixel density for crisp visuals. With a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz, scrolling and gameplay feel exceptionally smooth and responsive.

OnePlus Nord 6 Design

2. Design

At 16.25 cm tall, 7.75 cm wide and 0.85 cm slim, the device remains sleek yet solid. Weighing 217 gm, it feels premium without being overly heavy, while MIL-STD-810H certification adds extra durability.

OnePlus Nord 6 IP Rating

3. IP Rating

With IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, the device is built for strong dust and water resistance, offering protection against splashes, immersion and even high-pressure water jets.

OnePlus Nord 6 Operating System

4. Operating System

Running OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, paired with the Adreno 825 GPU.

OnePlus Nord 6 Battery

5. Battery

A large 9,000 mAh SiCarbon battery powers the device, offering extended usage on a single charge. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, along with 13.5W PD, while 27W wired reverse charging lets it double as a power bank when needed.

OnePlus Nord 6 Camera

6. Camera

The OnePlus Nord 6 features a dual rear camera setup, 50 MP primary sensor, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens for broader shots. Up front, a 32 MP camera handles selfies and video calls with clarity.

OnePlus Nord 6 Sound

7. Sound

The device comes equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring a 300 per cent Super Audio Mode for louder, more immersive sound.

OReality Audio support enhances spatial listening, while built-in noise cancellation helps deliver clearer calls and improved audio quality.

OnePlus Nord 6 Sensors

8. Sensors And Additional Features

The device includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass and six-axis gyroscope.

It also features ambient light, proximity and colour temperature sensors, along with a dedicated sensor core and an infrared blaster for added functionality.

REDIFF GADGETS

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