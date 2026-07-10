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OnePlus N6 Arrives: 6 Features That Make It Worth A Look

By REDIFF GADGETS July 10, 2026 09:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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OnePlus has strengthened its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the OnePlus N6, its most budget-friendly handset to date.

Designed for everyday use, the smartphone combines a long-lasting battery, a smooth high-refresh-rate display and OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

It also becomes the first smartphone in India to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor.

For Rs 22,999, the new OnePlus N6 brings an 8,000 mAh battery and 120 Hz display

Oneplus N6

All photographs: Kind courtesy OnePlus

1. Price: Rs 22,999

The smartphone starts at Rs 22,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, while those seeking a little extra muscle can opt for the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB model, priced at Rs 24,999.

Oneplus N6

2. Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen>

The handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and reaches up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness for improved outdoor visibility.

Oneplus N6

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex>

This gadget runs OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex processor.

Oneplus N6

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Camera

For photography, the smartphone features a 50 MP rear camera, while an 8 MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Oneplus N6

5. Battery: 5W Wired Reverse Charging

This OnePlus is equipped with a 8,000 mAh battery with 45 W SUPERVOOC fast charging and supports 5W wired reverse charging.

Oneplus N6

6. Design: 224 gm

Measuring 166.47 x 78.23 x 8.88 mm and weighing 224 gm, the smartphone also meets the MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability standard for added toughness.

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