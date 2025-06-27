One-Line Mantra To Fix Your Bad Money Habits

By pausing to ask, 'Do I really need this?', you create space for more intentional financial decisions.



Kindly note that this illustration generated using Microsoft Copilot has only been posted for representational purposes.

In today's fast-paced world, the question of whether to spend, save or invest is more pressing than ever.

With social media feeds filled with both stories of extravagant lifestyles and tales of financial discipline, it's easy to feel lost in the noise.

Akshat Shrivastava, a popular finance educator and influencer, recently distilled this age-old dilemma into a single, thought-provoking sentence on X (formerly Twitter):

'If you spend on things you don't need, soon you will have to sell things you need.'

This simple yet powerful message has resonated with thousands, sparking conversations about the nuances of personal finance.

Let's break down the layers behind Akshat's advice and explore how it can transform your approach to money.

The psychology behind spending

Modern consumer culture constantly nudges us to spend. Flashy advertisements, limited-time offers and the allure of instant gratification make it easy to justify purchases that may not align with our real needs. Akshat's tweet serves as a gentle reminder: every unnecessary expense today could mean a painful compromise tomorrow.

Financial experts agree that impulsive spending often stems from emotional triggers -- stress, boredom or the desire to keep up with peers. Recognising these triggers is the first step toward mindful spending. By pausing to ask, 'Do I really need this?' you create space for more intentional financial decisions.

Saving: The foundation of financial security

Saving is more than just setting aside a portion of your income -- it's about building a safety net for the future. Akshat's advice highlights the consequences of neglecting this habit. Without savings, unexpected expenses can force you to liquidate valuable assets or take on debt, jeopardising your long-term financial health.

Experts recommend following the 50-30-20 rule: Allocate 50 per cent of your income to needs, 30 per cent to wants and 20 per cent to savings and investments. This balanced approach ensures that you enjoy your present while safeguarding your future.

Investing: Growing your wealth

While saving protects you from financial shocks, investing helps your money grow. The earlier you start, the more you benefit from the power of compounding. Akshat's philosophy doesn't discourage spending altogether -- it advocates spending with intention and investing with discipline.

Investing isn't just for the wealthy. Even small, consistent contributions to mutual funds, stocks or retirement accounts can yield significant returns over time. The key is to educate yourself, set clear goals and stay patient.

Striking the right balance

The real challenge lies in finding the sweet spot between spending, saving and investing. Akshat's one-sentence mantra isn't about deprivation -- it's about prioritisation. Spend on experiences and items that genuinely add value to your life, save diligently for emergencies and invest wisely for the future.

Akshat's approach simplifies the complex world of personal finance into actionable wisdom. By focusing on needs over wants, you empower yourself to make choices that lead to both financial stability and personal fulfilment.

In a world obsessed with consumption, Akshat Shrivastava's advice cuts through the clutter: 'If you spend on things you don't need, soon you will have to sell things you need.'

Let this be your guiding principle. The next time you're tempted by a flashy purchase, remember the bigger picture. Thoughtful spending, consistent saving and disciplined investing are the cornerstones of a secure and prosperous future.