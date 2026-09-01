Sona Is Like The Morning Sun!

Sona Olickal’s style feels like a sunny little wardrobe vacation.

There’s plenty of breezy femininity, playful prints and bohemian ease but the Once More actress can just as easily switch into rich silks, statement jewellery or cool streetwear.

Her looks never feel overly constructed, which gives her fashion a wonderfully carefree, effortless charm.

IMAGE: Sona’s ruffled crop top, relaxed denims and a bucket hat looks like the kind of outfit she just threw it on and somehow nailed. It’s casual dressing with plenty of personality. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sona Olickal/Instagram

IMAGE: Sona goes full desi diva in this rich purple silk sari, pairing it with a metallic gold blouse and ornate jhumkas. It is regal, festive and just the right amount of extra.

IMAGE: This flowy mustard Indo-western outfit is practically made for chasing sunsets. Pleats, tassel details and that relaxed halter neckline give it the free-spirited energy of a permanent holiday.

IMAGE: A breezy white dress splashed with abstract strokes feels like summer captured on fabric. Sona keeps the styling easy with hoops and a wooden bangle.

IMAGE: Her deep green embellished blouse brings all the drama, while the soft, pale drape keeps things from getting too heavy. Add pearls, jhumkas and a statement choker and you have festive glamour sorted.

IMAGE: Sona’s light-blue tiered maxi dress is basically a wearable daydream. The smocked bodice and floaty skirt make it feel relaxed, feminine and perfect for a sunny afternoon.

IMAGE: In florals, lace, an off-shoulder neckline and a matching bandana , Sona fully commits to the cottagecore fantasy here. It’s giving garden party, handwritten love letters and heroine-in-a-romance-film energy vibes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff