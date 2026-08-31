Aditi Shankar Is Not Interested In...

Aditi Shankar’s style is a little bit of everything and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun to watch.

One day she’s serving soft, romantic sari glamour; the next she’s in a jaw-dropping gown or casually strolling around in oversized tailoring and sneakers.

The Once More actress doesn’t seem interested in sticking to one fashion box and, honestly, why should she? Aditi has a knack for making every aesthetic feel like her own.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram IMAGE: Aditi brings the romance with this soft pink floral sari , pairing its dreamy print with a peachy blouse and keeping the accessories refreshingly minimal. Basically, daytime dressing with a little main-character energy.

IMAGE: When Aditi decides to go glam, she really goes for it. This sparkling silver mermaid gown , complete with a crystal-encrusted corset bodice and ruching, is pure red-carpet fantasy.

IMAGE: Red hearts turn this otherwise classic white sari into something much more fun. The bold red bow at the back adds another dose of romance, proving Aditi clearly likes her desi looks with a cheeky twist.

IMAGE: Oversized white tailoring, beige trousers and chunky sneakers sound simple on paper but Aditi makes the combination look seriously chic. The gold sunglasses add just enough attitude to keep the neutral palette she has chosen from feeling boring.

IMAGE: This pastel lehenga looks like someone bottled an enchanted garden and turned it into couture. With its 3D floral appliques and flowing organza skirt, Aditi serves a softer, ethereal side of glamour.

IMAGE: Aditi turns up the glam in this maroon gown covered in tonal embroidery, sequins and beadwork. The sheer drape around her arms softens all that sparkle and makes the whole look feel so regal.

IMAGE: This one-shoulder dress proves Aditi isn’t afraid of a little fashion chaos. A riot of floral prints, pink ties, metallic maroon and a thigh-high slit come together to create a seriously fun party look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff