Onasadhya Recipe: Broken Wheat Payasam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Instamart

In Kerala, it is that time of the year when schools are shut for 10 days and homes are decorated with colourful pookalams.

There are echoes of onappaattu, the sounds of onakkali and the collective excitement of families getting ready for the festivities.

The ten-day-long harvest festival celebrates the homecoming of Maveli, the legendary king whose reign is remembered as a time of prosperity, equality and happiness.

In Palakkad and most parts of Kerala, the preparations begin much ahead of Atham day, which marks the onset of Onam.

Though I have not had the opportunity to celebrate the festival in Kerala recently, until some years ago, my Amuma (my grandmother) would religiously call up Amma (my mom) to update her that she would be making unniappams and banana chips.

The mere mention of Amuma's soft and crumbly rice-and-jaggery unniappams deep fried in ghee would give me FOMO.

Today, the Onasadhya needs no introduction. I have seen so many non-Malayalees wear kasavu saris to the office and participate in pookalam festivals, finishing off the celebrations with a sumptuous Kerala feast served on a banana leaf.

People who live outside Kerala and cannot afford the luxury of a holiday are happily opting for ready-made sadhya kits that need a little heating in the microwave and can be served immediately, minus the hassle of spending hours in the kitchen.

For me, the joy of an Onasadhya lies in the hassle and chaos -- when everyone in the family comes together and takes charge.

Growing up, my brother and I would wake up as early as 4 am to buy two or three kilos of assorted flowers from the phool market.

My dad's childhood memory is of climbing fences, and stealing flowers from the neighbourhood gardens and taller branches as early as possible in order to compete for the best, biggest and most unique pookalam.

"We never paid money to buy flowers for Onam. Every home usually had chembarathi, thechi, mandaram, arali, thumba. Fresh cowdung paste would be sprinkled on the verandah and fresh flowers and different shapes of leaves would be placed on it to make the pookalam. We never used chalks, knives or scissors. But every day we would make a new pookalam," Achha tells me.

In Maharashtra, usually Onam would collide with Ganeshotsav or Raksha Bandhan. How elaborate the pookalam will be would depend on the affordability and availability of the flowers.

In our home, the pookalam would be the highlight.

Outside, my father and brother -- and now my son too -- would help separate the petals and sometimes finely chop or cut them. After two hours of backbreaking work, our pookalam would be ready for display.

Inside, the music of onappaattu would be interrupted by the sounds of grating coconut, the mixer taking several turns and the pressure cooker going off...

A minimum of one kilo of coconut would be grated and sorted to be used for avial, sambar, olan, kaalan, various thorans and payasams. The chopping board would be busy with vegetables of all colours and sizes, chopped, diced, sliced and cut to perfection.

The simplest sadhya would have a minimum of seven to eight items, but an elaborate one can have 20 or more accompaniments along with rice.

The traditional Onasadhya is a vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf, with a combination of rice, curries, vegetable preparations, accompaniments, pickles, pappadam and one or more varieties of payasam.

Most of the accompaniments you see in the traditional Onasadhya are prepared days in advance -- sharkara upperi, chakka chips (jackfruit chips), maanga achaar (mango pickle), inji puli (a sweet, tangy and spicy ginger-tamarind preparation), lemon pickle and other preserves, which are stored in small bharanis (ceramic jars).

As kids, during Onam and Vishu, when we were too hungry to wait for the women and men to finish the tempering, we would secretly steal a handful of chips or the entire bharani of pickle and distribute the loot among ourselves until one of us was caught red-handed.

Much before Milkmaid and condensed milk variants entered the market, we were entrusted with the tiring responsibility of stirring the milk till it is reduced to half. We were bribed with an extra serving of payasam or pappadam, which was tempting enough at that age.

None of us were allowed to lick or taste the payasam because it will be first served as an offering before it made its way to our tummies.

Though the Ada Pradaman and Sharkara Payasam are traditional favourites, I am equally fond of my Amuma's version of Broken Wheat Payasam and her jackfruit Chakka Payasam.

This year Amuma is grieving the loss of her younger sister while struggling with her own health. Over a video call, I told her how I miss her excitement and chatter during these festivals and how much I cherish her recipes.

Here's Amuma's recipe of Broken Wheat Payasam, a healthier switch from ada and rice.

Broken Wheat Payasam

Serves: 5

Ingredients

1 cup dalia or broken wheat, washed, soaked in water for 20 minutes

2 cups water

1½ cup jaggery, grated + ½ cup water

1 cup thick coconut milk (first coconut milk from the first grinding)

3 cups thin coconut milk (second coconut milk from the second grinding)

2 tbsp ghee

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

2 tbsp cashews, halved

1 tbsp golden raisins

2-3 pieces thinly sliced fresh coconut

2-3 laung or cloves (optional)

Pinch salt

Method

Drain the water from dalia and pressure cook it for 3 whistles with 2 cups water and 1 tsp salt.

The dalia should be soft but grainy.

You can mash it a bit using a ladle for thickness.

Keep aside.

The dalia should be soft but grainy. You can mash it a bit using a ladle for thickness. Keep aside. To prepare the jaggery syrup, melt the grated jaggery with the ½ cup water.

Strain to remove any impurities.

Strain to remove any impurities. Now in a heavy-bottomed kadhai, heat the cooked broken wheat with very little water.

Add the jaggery syrup and cook on low-medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes.

Keep stirring to avoid lumps.

Lower heat to simmer and add the thin coconut milk.

Stir well and cook for five minutes.

Add the thick coconut milk and stir well to mix.

Do not boil or increase the heat after adding thick coconut milk or the milk will split and ruin the payasam -- patience is the key.

Take off heat after a minute and cover.

Add the jaggery syrup and cook on low-medium heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Keep stirring to avoid lumps. Lower heat to simmer and add the thin coconut milk. Stir well and cook for five minutes. Add the thick coconut milk and stir well to mix. Do not boil or increase the heat after adding thick coconut milk or the milk will split and ruin the payasam -- patience is the key. Take off heat after a minute and cover. Heat the ghee in a small pan and fry the coconut pieces and cashews until golden.

Lower the heat and add the raisins.

Wait for them to puff up.

Now add the cloves (optional).

Lower the heat and add the raisins. Wait for them to puff up. Now add the cloves (optional). Add this to the payasam.

Stir in cardamom powder and mix well before you serve.

Divya's Note: Dalia should be cooked over low to medium heat and requires frequent stirring to avoid it from forming lumps or sticking to the bottom.

Broken Wheat Payasam may thicken as it cools. It would be best to keep the consistency a bit thinner while cooking. If it becomes too thick, you can add some more thin coconut milk to dilute it.