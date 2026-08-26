Onam Recipes: Coconut Payasam, Green Mung Thoran

Beloved and legendary King Mahabali comes back to earth to his people on Onam.

Celebrated in Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar, Onam is also Kerala's grand 10-day harvest festival

Declared Kerala's state festival in 1961, Onam is much more than a harvest celebration. It symbolises the values of equality, honesty, prosperity, dignity and peace associated with the famous reign of King Mahabali.

The celebrations begin with Athachamayam, a vibrant cultural procession.

Over the next 10 days, Kerala comes alive with festivities that highlight the very best of Malayali culture and traditions. Intricately designed Pookalams (floral carpets), snake boat race, graceful performances of Kaikottikali and of course the grand Onasadya feast, comprising 23-26 vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf, are some of the elements that make Onam special. The festivities culminate on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam.

The preparation for Coconut Payasam or Arisi Thengai Payasam, a traditional South Indian dessert, is shared by Chitra of ChitrasFoodBook.com with Adrika Anand.

While the recipe for Green Mung Bean Thoran is offered by Chef Karan Francis Manavalan, owner of Chakos, Goa.

Matta Rice, Parippu Curry, Sambhar, Moru, Rasam, Nendran Chips, Inji Puli, Mango Pickle, Thoran, Kalan, Olan, Kootu are an integral part of the Sadya repast.

Photograph: Chitra for Rediff

Coconut Payasam or Arisi Thengai Payasam

Recipe by Chitra

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For soaking and grinding:

1 ½ tsp raw rice

½ cup grated coconut, tightly packed

1 ½ cups water + an extra ½ cup for grinding

For syrup:

½ cup grated jaggery

3 green elachi or cardamom, powdered

2 tbsp milk or coconut milk

¼ cup water

For roasting in ghee:

2 tsp ghee

½ tbsp coconut pieces

Few dry grapes, optional

Few cashews, optional

Method

Wash and soak the raw rice in water for 30-45 minutes.

Grate the coconut.

Grind the coconut, rice with ½ cup water to a smooth paste.

In a saucepan, add the ground paste along with 1½ cups of water.

Allow it to cook over medium heat and then turn the heat down and simmer for 10-12 minutes more.

Stir in between to avoid the mixture sticking to the bottom of the pan and burning.

The mixture will turn slightly thick like porridge.

Allow it to cook over medium heat and then turn the heat down and simmer for 10-12 minutes more. Stir in between to avoid the mixture sticking to the bottom of the pan and burning. The mixture will turn slightly thick like porridge. Meanwhile, grate the jaggery.

Add ¼ cup of water to the jaggery and melt it in a saucepan over medium heat to make a syrup.

Strain to remove the impurities and keep aside.

When the coconut paste is cooked well, add in this syrup.

Mix well.

Boil for 2-3 minutes more.

Add ¼ cup of water to the jaggery and melt it in a saucepan over medium heat to make a syrup. Strain to remove the impurities and keep aside. When the coconut paste is cooked well, add in this syrup. Mix well. Boil for 2-3 minutes more. Roast the coconut pieces, cashews in the ghee in a small frying pan over low heat.

Take off heat and add to the payasam.

Add the cardamom powder.

Take off heat and add to the payasam. Add the cardamom powder. At the end add the boiled and cooled milk and take off heat.

Mix and serve.

Chitra's Note:

Use paagu vellam or liquid jaggery to get a nice colour.

Adding milk is optional and add, according to the consistency you need.

You can also add coconut milk instead of milk at the end before taking off heat.

Addition of roasted coconut bits is optional. I followed Kerala-style Pradhaman for this step.

Photograph: Chef Karan Francis Manavalan for Rediff

Green Mung Bean Thoran

Recipe by Chef Karan Francis Manavalan

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 cups green mung dal

3 cups water

3 red chillies, coarsely ground

½ tsp haldi or turmeric

½ tsp black peppercorns, crushed

½ tsp rock salt

2 tsp cold-pressed coconut oil

½ cup sliced sambar onions or shallots

3 pods garlic, crushed

6 curry leaves

1 cup grated fresh coconut

Method