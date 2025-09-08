Onam Flowers Cost Actor Rs 1L Fine In Oz

Airport authorities discovered around 15 centimetres of jasmine flowers in Navya Nair's bag, and under Australian laws, the import of fresh flowers is strictly prohibited.

IMAGE: Navya Nair enroute Melbourne via A Singapore Airlines flight. The actor was fined Rs 1 lakh for carrying jasmine flowers to Melbourne. Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Nair/Instagram

Planning to take flowers with you on your flight to Australia?

It would be wiser to leave them behind.

actress Navya Nair found herself in trouble at Melbourne airport for carrying jasmine flowers.

Navya said she was fined by airport staff in Australia for the jasmine flowers in her possession.

The incident occurred when Navya arrived in Melbourne to participate in the Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria.

Since violations can pose serious threats to the country's agriculture and environment, the Australian department of agriculture imposed a fine of 1,980 Australian dollars (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) on the actress.

Following the episode, Navya posted a light-hearted video on social media, turning the fine into a moment of self-mockery.

In the video, she is seen at the airport eating food, boarding the flight, shopping, and walking around gracefully in a traditional Kerala sari, adorned with jasmine flowers in her hair.

The background track for the video is the trending song 'Onam Mood', and she captioned it playfully as 'Visuals just before I was fined'.

Navya made her debut in 2001 with Ishtam and went on to gain recognition through films like Mazhathullikkilukkam and Kunjikkoonan.