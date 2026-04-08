Old Vs New Tax Regime: Stop Losing Money

With Income Tax Act, 2025, (external link) in force, your tax choice can quietly cost you big money if you're not paying attention. Ramalingam Kalirajan explains how.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Are you choosing your tax regime based on logic -- or just habit?

Do you actually know how much tax you're saving… or are you just guessing?

Most importantly: Are you leaving money on the table every year without realising it?

With the Income Tax Act, 2025 -- successor to the Income Tax Act, 1961 -- coming into force from April 1, 2026, the conversation around old vs new tax regime isn't just relevant -- it's critical.

The new law applies to income from FY 2026-2027 onwards.

Key Points

Big shift from FY 2026-27 : The Income Tax Act, 2025, replaces the 1961 law, changing structure and terminology but not core tax-saving logic.

: The Income Tax Act, 2025, replaces the 1961 law, changing structure and terminology but not core tax-saving logic. Old vs new regime is now a strategy choice : It's no longer about rules but whether you optimise deductions or prefer simplicity.

: It's no longer about rules but whether you optimise deductions or prefer simplicity. Most tax benefits remain unchanged : Deduction limits, eligibility and investment-linked savings continue as before despite renumbering.

: Deduction limits, eligibility and investment-linked savings continue as before despite renumbering. New regime isn't 'no deduction' : Key benefits like Rs 75,000 standard deduction and the employer's NPS contribution (up to 14 per cent) still apply.

: Key benefits like Rs 75,000 standard deduction and the employer's NPS contribution (up to 14 per cent) still apply. Old regime rewards active planners : Combining HRA, home loan, insurance and 80C/80D can reduce taxable income by Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh or more.

: Combining HRA, home loan, insurance and 80C/80D can reduce taxable income by Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh or more. New regime suits low-deduction taxpayers : If your deductions are limited, lower tax rates may result in lower overall tax.

: If your deductions are limited, lower tax rates may result in lower overall tax. Draft rule changes could boost take-home pay : Allowances and exemptions see sharp hikes, improving tax efficiency.

: Allowances and exemptions see sharp hikes, improving tax efficiency. Real mistake is guessing, not calculating : Choosing the wrong regime without proper comparison can lead to overpaying tax every year.

: Choosing the wrong regime without proper comparison can lead to overpaying tax every year. Salary structuring is key : Optimising components like NPS, HRA and allowances can significantly reduce tax without extra investment.

: Optimising components like NPS, HRA and allowances can significantly reduce tax without extra investment. No one-size-fits-all answer: The best regime depends on your income, deductions and financial behaviour -- not assumptions.

While the section numbers have changed, the real question hasn't: Should you optimise your taxes or simplify them?

Let's break this down in detail.

1. Why FY 2026-2027 is a turning point?

What if the biggest tax shift this year isn't about how much you pay but how your income is structured and interpreted?

FY 2026-2027 is not just another financial year.

It marks the full transition to the Income Tax Act, 2025, a structural overhaul of India's tax framework.

At first glance, it may seem like nothing dramatic has changed -- tax slabs are largely intact, deductions look familiar and compliance processes continue as usual.

But look closer and a different picture emerges.

This is a shift toward simplification, standardisation, and eventually a more system-driven tax environment.

Terminology has changed. Section numbers have been rewritten.

The way your income is categorised and reported is evolving.

And most importantly, the gap between the old and new tax regimes is now more strategic than ever.

So the real question isn't: 'What changed this year?' It's: 'Are you making tax decisions based on awareness -- or just continuing last year's choice?'

2. Income Tax Act 2025: What actually changed?

From April 1, 2026, the Income Tax Act, 1961 officially steps aside, making way for a modernised version designed to simplify tax language and improve clarity.

Here's what that means in practice:

The entire Act has been restructured and renumbered.

Traditional section references like 80C, 80D, etc, are replaced with new codes.

The concept of 'assessment year' is removed, eliminating a layer of confusion for taxpayers.

'Financial year' is now referred to as 'tax year', aligning terminology more intuitively with taxation timelines.

At a conceptual level, this reduces complexity.

In the short term, it may create confusion -- especially when you start seeing unfamiliar section numbers in your salary slips, tax filings or discussions with your CA.

So what hasn't changed?

Surprisingly, almost everything that directly impacts your tax outflow:

Deduction limits remain the same.

Eligibility rules remain the same.

Investment-linked benefits remain the same.

This creates an interesting situation: The framework has changed, but the strategy hasn't -- at least not yet.

Key renumbering snapshot

Old Section New Section What It Covers 80C 123 Investments (PPF, ELSS, LIC, etc) 80CCD 124 NPS contributions 80D 126 Health insurance 80E 129 Education loan interest 80G 133 Donations

So yes, your Form 16 becomes Form 130, and your familiar sections now look unfamiliar but the underlying tax-saving logic continues unchanged.

3. Old vs new regime: The core difference explained

At its core, the choice between old and new regime is not about complexity -- it's about behaviour.

Old Regime: Built for planners

The old regime rewards those who:

Actively invest.

Structure expenses intentionally.

Use tax-saving instruments.

It offers multiple deductions but requires effort, documentation and discipline.

Think of it as a system that says: 'If you plan your finances well, we'll reduce your tax.'

New Regime: Built for simplicity

The new regime flips that logic.

Lower tax rates.

Minimal deductions.

Cleaner computation.

It removes the need for constant tracking, proofs and last-minute investments.

Its philosophy is simple: 'Pay tax on what you earn without needing to 'optimise' everything.'

So which one is better?

That depends on one critical factor: Your actual deduction profile and not the maximum limits available.

Many taxpayers assume they're saving Rs 2-3 lakh in deductions but when calculated realistically, the number is often much lower.

And that's where decisions go wrong.

4. Key budget 2026 updates you shouldn't ignore

While the broader structure remains stable, a few targeted updates can have a meaningful impact -- especially for specific groups.

i. Senior citizen benefit boost

One of the most practical changes: Section 80TTB increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh

This applies to:

Fixed deposit interest

Savings accounts

Post office deposits

For retirees relying on interest income, this directly reduces taxable income without requiring any additional investment.

ii. Higher TDS Threshold for Interest

No TDS deduction until Rs 1 lakh interest per bank.

This doesn't reduce tax liability but it improves cash flow during the year. A subtle but meaningful difference.

iii. Stability Where It Matters

Despite expectations of major reforms:

Tax slabs remain unchanged

Standard deduction remains unchanged

Section 87A rebate remains unchanged

Which leads to an important insight: This budget is more about refinement than reinvention.

5. Draft rules 2026: Hidden opportunities (and caveats)

This is where the real, under-the-radar changes lie.

Unlike headline announcements, these updates quietly improve tax efficiency especially for salaried individuals.

Major enhancements

Children's education allowance : Increased from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000/month per child

: Increased from Rs 100 to Rs 3,000/month per child Hostel Allowance : Increased from Rs 300 to Rs 9,000/month per child

: Increased from Rs 300 to Rs 9,000/month per child Meal Vouchers : Increased from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per meal

: Increased from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per meal Employer Gifts : Increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000

: Increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 Employer Medical Loan (Interest-Free): Increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh

These changes haven't been updated in decades -- so this revision is long overdue.

HRA Expansion: A Quiet Game-Changer

Cities like:

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Pune

Ahmedabad

Now fall under the 50% HRA exemption bracket (earlier 40%).

What does that mean in practical terms?

Higher exempt portion of salary

Lower taxable income

No additional investment required

This is one of those rare tax benefits that improves outcomes without requiring any action from you.

6. What You Can Still Claim in the New Regime

The new regime is often misunderstood as a 'no deduction' system. That's not entirely accurate.

While most traditional deductions are removed, a few important ones remain -- and some are surprisingly powerful.

Key Allowed Benefits:

Standard Deduction: Rs 75,000

Employer NPS Contribution: Up to 14% of Basic + DA

Home Loan Interest (Let-Out Property): No limit

Gratuity & Leave Encashment: Exempt (within limits)

Agniveer Corpus Fund: Fully deductible

Employer-linked benefits: Meals, gifts, medical loans (as per rules)

Most Underrated Strategy: Employer NPS Structuring

Here's something many taxpayers overlook:

Employer contribution to NPS reduces your taxable salary directly.

No need for additional investment

No impact on your take-home (if structured correctly)

Works even in the new regime

So instead of asking, 'Which deductions are available?'

Ask: 'How can my salary itself be structured more efficiently?'

7. What You Lose in the New Regime (Complete List)

This is where the trade-off becomes clear.

You give up access to:

Section 80C investments

Health insurance (80D)

HRA exemption

LTA

Education loan interest

Home loan interest (self-occupied)

Donations (80G)

So the real question is not just what's allowed -- but, how much are these actually worth in your case?

Because if your total deductions are low, losing them doesn't hurt much.

But if they're significant, the impact can be substantial.

8. Old Regime: Full Deduction Breakdown

This is where the old regime clearly stands out -- not because it offers more deductions on paper, but because it rewards intentional financial behaviour.

If you're someone who plans investments, pays EMIs, insures your family, or structures salary smartly, the old regime can significantly reduce your taxable income.

But here's the catch: These benefits only work if you actively use them -- not just know about them.

A. Salary Exemptions: Salary-based exemptions form the first layer of tax reduction, and for many taxpayers, they already create a meaningful cushion before investments even come into play.

Standard Deduction (Rs 50,000): A flat deduction available to all salaried individuals and pensioners. No conditions, no documentation -- this is your baseline relief.

HRA (House Rent Allowance): Often one of the largest deductions -- but also one of the most misunderstood.

It's calculated using a formula involving:

Salary (Basic + DA)

Rent paid

City of residence

In high-rent cities, HRA alone can reduce taxable income by Rs 1-3 lakh annually.

But if your rent is low or salary structure isn't optimised, the benefit drops significantly.

LTA (Leave Travel Allowance): Covers travel expenses within India for two journeys in a block period. While not a recurring annual benefit, it can still provide periodic tax relief -- if claimed properly.

Professional Tax: A smaller deduction (typically Rs 2,400-Rs 2,500 annually), but still relevant since it directly reduces taxable salary.

Together, these exemptions create a foundation layer of tax savings -- before you even look at investments or insurance.

B. Home Loan Benefits

If you have a home loan, the old regime becomes far more attractive.

Interest Deduction (Section 24)

Up to Rs 2 lakh per year for self-occupied property.

For let-out properties, there's no upper limit on interest deduction (though set-off rules apply).

Principal Repayment (under 80C)

EMI principal component qualifies within the Rs 1.5 lakh 80C limit.

What does this mean in real terms?

A homeowner can easily claim Rs 3-4 lakh in combined deductions (interest + principal), making the old regime significantly more beneficial.

But remember -- this only works if:

The loan is eligible

Construction timelines are met

Ownership structure is correctly defined

C. Chapter VI-A Deductions

This is the core engine of tax planning under the old regime.

It includes:

Investments (PPF, ELSS, NPS)

Insurance (health + life)

Loan-related deductions

Donations

Individually, each deduction may seem small. But combined, they can reduce taxable income by Rs 2-5 lakh or more.

However, there's a subtle but important point here: Many taxpayers underutilise these deductions -- not because they're unavailable, but because they're not aligned with their financial habits.

9. Section-by-Section Deep Dive (80C to 80U)

Let's break down the most impactful deductions -- not just what they are, but how they actually work in practice.

Section 80C (Rs 1.5 lakh): This is the most widely used -- and often overcrowded -- deduction bucket.

It includes:

EPF (mandatory for salaried individuals)

PPF (long-term, low-risk)

ELSS (market-linked, shortest lock-in)

LIC premiums

SSY (for girl child)

Home loan principal

The challenge? Most people hit the Rs 1.5 lakh limit without realising how it's distributed.

For example: EPF contribution itself may already consume a large portion, leaving limited room for additional investments.

So the question becomes: Are you optimising 80C -- or just filling it passively?

Section 80CCD(1B) (Rs 50,000): This is where strategic taxpayers go one step further.

Exclusive deduction for NPS

Over and above 80C

Why is this important?

It's one of the few ways to extend tax savings beyond the standard Rs 1.5 lakh ceiling.

For individuals in higher tax brackets, this additional Rs 50,000 can translate into meaningful tax savings annually.

Section 80D (Health Insurance):

Category Limit Self + Family Rs 25,000 Parents Rs 25,000 / Rs 50,000

Beyond tax savings, this deduction serves a dual purpose:

It protects both your finances and health risks

Many taxpayers treat this purely as a tax-saving tool -- but in reality, it's one of the most important financial safeguards.

Section 80E (Education Loan): A unique deduction with no upper limit.

Interest paid on education loan is fully deductible

Available for up to 8 years

What makes it powerful? The absence of a cap. For large education loans, this can reduce taxable income significantly -- especially in the early years when interest outflow is high.

Section 80G (Donations):

Encourages structured giving:

50% or 100% deduction depending on institution

Some categories have no limit, others capped

But here's the key:

Proper documentation and eligibility matter

Not all donations qualify equally -- so awareness is critical.

Section 80TTB (Senior Citizens):

Deduction up to Rs 1 lakh

Covers interest from FDs, savings, and deposits

For retirees relying on interest income, this becomes a direct tax relief mechanism -- without requiring any investment restructuring.

10. Real-Life Tax Saving Scenarios

Because tax planning isn't theoretical -- it's behavioural.

Scenario 1: Salaried Professional (Mid-Career)

Pays rent: HRA benefit

Invests in 80C + NPS

Has health insurance

Total deductions can cross Rs 3-4 lakh

Old regime typically provides better outcome.

Scenario 2: Early Career Professional

Minimal investments

No home loan

Limited insurance

Deductions remain low

New regime often results in lower tax.

Scenario 3: High-Income Individual

Uses NPS (including employer contribution)

Has home loan + insurance

Makes structured investments

Outcome depends on optimization

Requires detailed comparison -- not assumptions

11. Old vs New Regime: Which One Should You Choose?

There's no universal answer -- and that's exactly the point.

Instead of asking: 'Which regime is better?'

Ask: 'Which regime fits my financial reality?'

Evaluate based on:

Your actual deductions (not maximum limits)

Your fixed financial commitments

Your willingness to actively plan

Because ultimately: The best tax regime is the one that aligns with your behaviour -- not just your income level

12. Step-by-Step Tax Decision Framework

A practical approach most people skip -- but shouldn't:

List all deductions you genuinely qualify for

Use actual numbers -- not estimates

Exclude standard deduction initially for clarity

Compare your total deductions with break-even levels

Calculate final tax under both regimes

This process takes about 20-30 minutes -- but can lead to significant annual savings.

13. Final Thoughts

The biggest mistake taxpayers make?

Relying on assumptions instead of calculations.

FY 2026-27 is not about choosing between two regimes blindly -- it's about understanding which one works better for you.

Because in the end: Tax efficiency is not about knowing the rules -- it's about applying them correctly

You can ask rediffGURU Ramalingam Kalirajan your questions HERE

Ramalingam K, an MBA in Finance, is a Certified Financial Planner. He is the Director and Chief Financial Planner at holisticinvestment, a leading financial planning and wealth management company.