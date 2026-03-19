Nakhiya has the most honest and bold summer fashion tip: “Wear the least amount of clothes. Show your skin fearlessly,” she tells Rediff's Rishika Shah at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Meet Nakhiya, a fashion enthusiast who is turning heads off the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week with a look that is both fun and unique.

Nakhiya’s fashion mantra

“Fashion is all about confidence. I was really nervous about wearing this outfit. But it’s fashion week, which is all about dressing up and I don’t really care what people think,” she laughs.

Outfit breakdown

Nakhiya mixed high street with her travel finds!

She layered her denim jacket, which is from Pull & Bear, with a white ruffled dress she picked up from a local brand in Spain.

She wore shoes that were a steal from Lokhandwala (northwest Mumbai), a bag from Vietnam and gold earrings from H&M.

Style crush

She loves Model Alex Consani’s style and swears by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s eternal charm.

Summer tip

Nakhiya has the most honest and bold summer fashion tip: “Wear the least amount of clothes. Show your skin fearlessly.”