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'I Don't Really Care What People Think'

By RISHIKA SHAH
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 15:48 IST

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Nakhiya has the most honest and bold summer fashion tip: “Wear the least amount of clothes. Show your skin fearlessly,” she tells Rediff's Rishika Shah at the on-going Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI in Mumbai.

Off ramp beauty Nakhiya at the Lakme Fashion Week

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Meet Nakhiya, a fashion enthusiast who is turning heads off the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week with a look that is both fun and unique.

Nakhiya’s fashion mantra

“Fashion is all about confidence. I was really nervous about wearing this outfit. But it’s fashion week, which is all about dressing up and I don’t really care what people think,” she laughs.

Outfit breakdown

Nakhiya mixed high street with her travel finds!

She layered her denim jacket, which is from Pull & Bear, with a white ruffled dress she picked up from a local brand in Spain.

She wore shoes that were a steal from Lokhandwala (northwest Mumbai), a bag from Vietnam and gold earrings from H&M.

 

 

 

Style crush

She loves Model Alex Consani’s style and swears by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s eternal charm.

Summer tip

Nakhiya has the most honest and bold summer fashion tip: “Wear the least amount of clothes. Show your skin fearlessly.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

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