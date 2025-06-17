Odisha's Raja Parba: Honouring Womanhood

Odisha's Raja Parba, which coincides with the onset of the monsoon season, stands for renewal, fertility and growth.

Celebrating the menstrual cycle of women, the festival is steeped in symbolism.

One of the most prominent festivals in Odisha, it is celebrated annually around Raja Sankranti.

IMAGE: During Raja Parba, young Odia girls wear new outfits and enjoy themselves playing on decorated swings. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagadish Uttarakabata/Wikimedia Commons

The term 'Raja' derives from the Sanskrit word 'rajas', meaning menstruation; a menstruating woman referred to as 'rajasvala'.

Traditionally, during Raja Parba, women take a break from their daily chores, indulging in a period of relaxation and celebration.

The first day of Raja, known as Pahili Raja, marks the commencement of the festival.

The second day, Maha Raja, signifies the actual celebration, coinciding with Mithuna Sankranti.

The final day, Bhuin Daka, serves as a farewell to this joyous occasion.

Social media has played a pivotal role in popularising Raja, encouraging younger generations to reconnect with their roots while also attracting tourists eager to experience the festival's vibrancy.

IMAGE: Women take part in social recreational activities like making paan during Raja Parba. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmir Parida/Wikimedia Commons

These rituals are rich in meaning, showcasing the importance of nature's cycles in the lives of women.

While this festival highlights the animism-based connection between nature and womanhood, it also works as a powerful reminder of the resilience required to protect both the Earth and its people.

Raja Parba is celebrated in honour of Bhudevi or Bhumi, the Hindu earth goddess of fertility.

According to folklore, the earth goddess experiences menstruation during the first three days of the festival, with the fourth day designated as Basumati Snana, a ceremonial bath.

Goddess Bhumi can be seen as a silver murti (idol) in the Jagannath temple at Puri.

IMAGE: The ceremonial bathing of the Earth goddess, Bhudevi. She is metaphorically represented as the stone hand grinder or the silapua. This celebration of the divine feminine or Shakti is done by offering hibiscus flowers and haldi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmirekha Das/Wikimedia Commons

Other highlights of the festival include:

IMAGE: The festival also features the symbolic Raja Ghar, where women prepare and enjoy mouth-watering delicacies such as Podo Pitha (sweet baked rice cakes) and a traditional offering of raw vegetables, emphasising the festival's roots in nature and agriculture. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manaswini Sahu/Wikimedia Commons

IMAGE: The Raja Parba rituals include wearing new saris, dancing, singing and applying mehendi and alta. Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representative purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Saxena/Unsplash