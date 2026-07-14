Odisha Recipe: Kanika Rice For Lord Jagannath

Kanika is a fragrant, mildly-sweet rice dish from Odisha, prepared as an offering or bhog to Puri's Jagannath temple, before being shared with family and guests.
Popular during festivals, weddings and other special occasions, it is often served alongside dal, vegetable curries and the typical Odia Khatta Chutney.
Priyanka Misra shares her authentic preparation for Kanika with Pratibha Kumari Singh.
With the Rath Yatra just around the corner, auspicious Kanika will be back playing hero in everyone's kitchens, its lovely khushboo filling many a home.
Kanika
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 1 cup gobindobhog or ambemohar rice
- 2 tbsp ghee + extra 1 tsp for marinating the rice
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 2 tsp ginger paste
- 1 bari elaichi or black cardamom
- ¼ cup sugar but adjust per taste
- 2 tbsp raisins
- 2 tbsp cashews
- 2-3 choti elaichi or green cardamom
- 2 lavang or cloves
- 1 small tej patta or bay leaf
- 1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon
- Pinch salt
- 2 cups hot water
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder, optional, for getting the golden colour
Method
- Wash the rice gently 2-3 times.
Soak for 20 minutes, then drain well and dry, under the fan for 20-30 minutes (optional).
Add 1 tsp ghee, green cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, turmeric powder, ginger paste, cinnamon stick and marinate the rice for 30 minutes.
- Heat the ghee over low heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.
Fry the cashews until lightly golden.
Add the raisins and fry for a few seconds until they puff up.
Drain both and keep aside.
- In the same pan, add the black cardamom, black peppercorns.
Sauté for about 30 seconds over medium heat until fragrant.
- Add the marinated rice and gently sauté for 2-3 minutes without breaking the grains.
Pour in the hot water and add the salt.
Water should be twice the amount of rice.
Cover and cook over low heat until the rice is almost done.
- Sprinkle the sugar evenly over the rice.
Gently mix without mashing the grains.
Add the fried cashews and raisins.
Cover again and cook on very low heat for another 5 minutes until the sugar melts completely and the rice becomes glossy.
Take off heat and let the Kanika rest for 10 minutes.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.