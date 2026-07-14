Odisha Recipe: Kanika Rice For Lord Jagannath

Kanika is a fragrant, mildly-sweet rice dish from Odisha, prepared as an offering or bhog to Puri's Jagannath temple, before being shared with family and guests.

Popular during festivals, weddings and other special occasions, it is often served alongside dal, vegetable curries and the typical Odia Khatta Chutney.

Priyanka Misra shares her authentic preparation for Kanika with Pratibha Kumari Singh.

With the Rath Yatra just around the corner, auspicious Kanika will be back playing hero in everyone's kitchens, its lovely khushboo filling many a home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soumyasmita Mallick/Wikimedia Commons

Kanika

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup gobindobhog or ambemohar rice

2 tbsp ghee + extra 1 tsp for marinating the rice

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 tsp ginger paste

1 bari elaichi or black cardamom

¼ cup sugar but adjust per taste

2 tbsp raisins

2 tbsp cashews

2-3 choti elaichi or green cardamom

2 lavang or cloves

1 small tej patta or bay leaf

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

Pinch salt

2 cups hot water

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder, optional, for getting the golden colour

Method