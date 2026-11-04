Odisha Raw Mango Recipe: Amba Khatta

Amba Khatta is a traditional Odia sweet-and-sour relish made with raw mangoes.
It is is commonly served with steamed rice, dal, Dalma, khichdi. The dish balances the tanginess of raw mango with the sweetness of jaggery and the aroma of panch phoron.
Aunty S shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh.
Amba Khatta
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 2 medium kairi or raw green mangoes, about 500 gm
- 2½ cups water
- ½ cup grated jaggery (adjust to taste)
- 2 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 tsp panch phoron or the five Bengali spice mix
- 2 dried red chillies
- 8-10 curry leaves, optional
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- ½ tsp red chilly powder, optional
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- ½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder
Method
- Wash and peel the raw mangoes.
Cut them into medium-sized wedges or cubes, discarding the seed section.
- Heat the mustard oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over high heat until it reaches smoking point.
Let it cool slightly.
Add the panch phoron, dried red chillies.
Allow the spices to crackle.
Add the curry leaves and then the mango pieces.
Sauté for 2-3 minutes.
Add the turmeric, salt, red chilly powder.
Mix well.
Pour in the water and cook over medium heat for 8-10 minutes until the mangoes are soft but still hold their shape.
Stir in the jaggery and cook until it melts and the gravy becomes slightly thick and glossy.
Take off heat and sprinkle roasted cumin powder over it.
- REDIFF FOOD