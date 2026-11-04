Odisha Raw Mango Recipe: Amba Khatta

Amba Khatta is a traditional Odia sweet-and-sour relish made with raw mangoes.

It is is commonly served with steamed rice, dal, Dalma, khichdi. The dish balances the tanginess of raw mango with the sweetness of jaggery and the aroma of panch phoron.

Aunty S shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lopanayak/Wikimedia Commons

Amba Khatta

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

2 medium kairi or raw green mangoes, about 500 gm

2½ cups water

½ cup grated jaggery (adjust to taste)

2 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp panch phoron or the five Bengali spice mix

2 dried red chillies

8-10 curry leaves, optional

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilly powder, optional

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

Method