Odia Recipe: Pratibha's Ambila

Ambila is a typical Odia mixed vegetable curry known for its sweet, tangy, delicately-spiced flavour. It's considered a comforting, satvik dish. It's made during festivals and also served as part of temple-style thali meals.
Ambila is especially associated with Gurubar (Thursday) Vishnu Puja during the winter months. It's also often prepared after Lakshmi Puja.
Pratibha Kumari Singh's recipe for Ambila works beautifully in summer too -- it's light and the yoghurt and imli offer a refreshing sourness.
What makes the food from Odisha so interesting is the influences that have gently buffeted the region's cuisine. The dishes all reflect hat tips to Bengal as well as Andhra Pradesh and the South.
Ambila
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 cup cubed kadu or lal bhopla or pumpkin
- 1 small raw green banana, cubed
- 1 small sweet potato, cubed
- 1 small green papaya, cubed
- Bamboo shoots, soaked in turmeric water
- 1 radish, peeled, cubed
- Water
- 2 tbsp fresh grated coconut
- 2 tbsp beaten yoghurt, opt for slightly sour dahi
- 1 tbsp jaggery
- 1 tsp imli or tamarind pulp
- 2 dry red chillies
- 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
- 2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 6-7 curry leaves
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- 1 tbsp oil or ghee
For the masala paste:
- 2 tbsp soaked raw rice (or 1 tbsp rice flour)
- 1 dry red chilly
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- A little water
Method
- Add all the masala paste ingredients into a mixer and grind.
Keep aside.
- Bring all the chopped vegetables to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat with turmeric, salt and enough water to cover the veggies.
Cook till the vegetables are soft but not mushy.
Add in the ground masala paste, grated coconut and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.
Now add the jaggery, tamarind pulp.
Lower the heat and add the beaten yoghurt slowly stirring continuously so it doesn't split.
Simmer until the curry becomes slightly thick.
Take off heat.
For the tempering:
- Heat the oil/ghee in a small frying pan or tempering pan over medium heat.
Add the mustard seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves and saute for less than a minute allowing the mustard seeds to pop.
Pour this tempering over the Ambila and cover for 2 minutes.
- Stir and serve hot with rotis, parathas or steamed rice.