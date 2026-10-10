How Are You Really Feeling? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Are you tired, stressed or overwhelmed?

On World Mental Health Day, rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, invites you to take this simple quiz to better understand your emotional well-being.

Kindly note that this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is intended solely for representational purposes. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental.

Do you feel drained after a long day at work?

Or after taking care of your elderly parents, grandparents or children?

It's understandable. Balancing your work and family life or taking care of your ageing parents can be overwhelming.

If it's a temporary phase, you know that things will eventually get better.

However, if you wake up groggy every day, feeling anxious about what's to come, fret over what's happened or feel an overwhelming sense of helplessness, you need to pause.

You are obviously struggling to process these feelings.

It can be even more daunting when this phase shows no sign of ending. And that is a clear indication that you need to take charge of your mental and emotional health.

October 10 is World Mental Health Day and this year's theme is 'Lived experiences heard: Real voices, real change'.

So, let's hear you.

These are a few questions that can help you become aware of the situation you may be in and point you in a direction that can prompt timely action towards a better, healthier life.

You will need to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff