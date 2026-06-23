Are You In An Obsessive Relationship?

'The difficult thing about obsession is that it rarely feels dangerous in the beginning,' warns Tanvi Singh, co-founder and director, Leap of Love Foundation.

'In fact, it often feels wonderful.'

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Kindly note the image -- a scene from the movie Obsession -- has been posted only for representational purposes.

How would you feel if your partner wanted to spend all their time with you?

They message you frequently.

They want to know how your day is going.

They seem deeply invested in your life and well-being.

At first, it can feel like a dream.

The problem is that intense attention and healthy love are not always the same thing.

Sometimes, what looks like overwhelming love is actually overwhelming anxiety.

A partner may become distressed when you take too long to respond, repeatedly seek reassurance about your feelings or struggle when your attention is focused elsewhere. Their emotional world begins revolving around the relationship to an extent that feels difficult to sustain.

That is often where obsession begins to reveal itself.

Obsession vs Love

Should you mistake your partner's obsession for deep love/true romance?

For decades, popular culture told us that the person who could not let go loved the deepest.

The jealous boyfriend, the possessive husband, the lover who refused to take no for an answer were all presented as romantics rather than as warnings.

Cinema reflected these beliefs and, in many ways, reinforced them. In countless films, relentless pursuit was rewarded. Jealousy became passion. Possessiveness became protection. The more emotionally consumed someone appeared, the more convincing their love seemed.

It is hardly surprising, then, that many people entered adulthood with a distorted understanding of what healthy love actually looks like.

Is your partner obsessed with you?

The difficult thing about obsession is that it rarely feels dangerous in the beginning. In fact, it often feels wonderful.

Most people enjoy feeling wanted. There is something deeply validating about being someone's priority, receiving constant attention and knowing that another person is thinking about you throughout the day.

For someone who has experienced loneliness, rejection or inconsistent affection, that attention can feel even more meaningful.

This is why many obsessive relationships do not start with alarm bells. They start with admiration.

When does obsession become toxic?

Every relationship involves emotional needs.

Wanting reassurance, closeness and connection is perfectly normal. The problem begins when one person's need for security starts limiting the other person's freedom.

Healthy love is built on trust. It allows both people to have friendships, interests, ambitions and identities outside the relationship. It recognises that two people can be deeply connected while maintaining their individual selves.

Obsession often struggles with that separation.

A delayed text message may feel like rejection.

An evening with friends may feel threatening.

A request for personal space may trigger panic or insecurity.

Over time, the relationship can slowly shift from being a source of support to becoming a source of pressure. You may begin feeling responsible not only for your own emotions but for your partner's as well.

What are the signs you shouldn’t ignore?

Many people do not realise they are in an unhealthy dynamic because the signs are often disguised as care.

A partner who is obsessed with you may constantly need reassurance that you love them. They may become unusually upset when you spend time with friends, family or colleagues.

They may expect immediate responses to messages or become anxious when you are unavailable.

You might notice that they struggle with boundaries, frequently want updates about where you are or interpret harmless situations as evidence that you are losing interest.

Perhaps the clearest sign is how the relationship makes you feel.

Do you feel trusted or monitored?

Do you feel supported or responsible?

Do you feel free to make choices or do you find yourself constantly calculating how your partner will react?

The answers to those questions often reveal more than any checklist ever could.

Why are people attracted to obsessive partners?

Because obsession can feel incredibly flattering.

We want to feel special/important in someone’s life.

An obsessive partner often provides those feelings in abundance. Their attention can be intense, passionate and all-consuming. In a world where many people feel unseen or disconnected, that level of focus can feel deeply validating.

For some people, it may also feel familiar.



Individuals who grew up with inconsistent affection or emotionally unpredictable relationships sometimes learn to associate intensity with love.

Calm, secure relationships may feel unfamiliar while emotional highs and lows can feel exciting and meaningful.

The challenge is that intensity and intimacy are not the same thing. A relationship can feel incredibly intense while still being emotionally unhealthy.

Why do people stay in obsessive relationships?

This is one of the most misunderstood aspects of obsessive relationships. People often ask, 'If it was unhealthy, why didn't they leave?'

The reality is that leaving is rarely that simple.

Obsessive partners are not always controlling or malicious people. Often, they are deeply insecure individuals who fear abandonment and do not know how to regulate that fear in healthy ways. Because of this, the person on the receiving end may feel sympathy, guilt or responsibility.

They may believe things will improve. They may remember the affection and devotion from the beginning of the relationship. They may feel guilty for wanting more space.

And gradually, something subtle begins to happen.

Instead of asking, 'Am I happy in this relationship?', they begin asking, 'How do I stop upsetting my partner?'

That shift is often a sign that the relationship has become emotionally unhealthy.

Why and how is obsessive love harmful?

The harm caused by obsessive relationships is rarely dramatic at first. Instead, it tends to happen slowly.

You may start spending less time with friends because it avoids conflict.

You may stop pursuing hobbies or interests because they require explanations.

You may find yourself constantly reassuring your partner, managing their anxieties and adjusting your behaviour to keep the peace.

Over time, your world becomes smaller.

Your confidence may begin to erode.

You may feel emotionally exhausted, anxious or guilty for simply wanting independence.

Healthy relationships require compromise but they should never require the disappearance of the self.

Always remember: Love should expand your life, not shrink it.

How do you heal and draw healthy boundaries?

Healing begins with recognising a simple but important truth: You are not responsible for managing another adult's emotions.

You can care about someone deeply without becoming responsible for their sense of security.

Healthy boundaries involve maintaining friendships, interests and personal goals outside the relationship.

Communicate your needs clearly and resist the urge to over-explain reasonable decisions.

Most importantly, boundaries require consistency.

A boundary is not about controlling another person's behaviour. It is about deciding what you will and will not accept in your own life.

A healthy partner may not always agree with your boundaries but they will respect them.

If every attempt to create space is met with guilt, anger, manipulation or attempts at control, it may be necessary to reconsider whether the relationship itself is healthy.