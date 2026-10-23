NPS Central: Manage Your Pension Without PRAN

Subscribers do not need to remember their PRAN to log in through this process.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched NPS Central, a unified digital platform that allows National Pension System (NPS) subscribers to manage their pension accounts without having to navigate separate recordkeeping agency portals.

Subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number and date of birth, verified through a one-time password (OTP), instead of remembering their Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN).

Available at the web site www.npscentral.in, the platform brings together services offered through the three Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRAs)--Protean, KFintech and CAMS.

It was launched on October 1, 2026, on the occasion of NPS Diwas.

The platform is intended to simplify access to pension services, from checking investments and making contributions to exploring schemes and updating personal details.

Prospective subscribers can also use it to register for NPS, compare investment options and select a pension fund.

Key Points PFRDA launched NPS Central on October 1, 2026, to unify access to National Pension System services.

Subscribers can log in using their registered mobile number, date of birth and OTP instead of remembering their PRAN.

The platform brings together services from Protean, KFintech and CAMS.

New subscribers can compare pension schemes, select a pension fund manager and complete AI-assisted onboarding.

NPS Central also facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines an investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement.

Planned additions include loan against NPS facilities, SIP mandates, NPS Vatsalya services and Tier II account facilities.

How To Log In To NPS Central

Existing NPS subscribers can follow these steps to access their accounts.

Visit the official website, www.npscentral.in.

Enter the registered mobile number and date of birth.

Complete authentication using the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Access the consolidated dashboard to view NPS accounts and investment portfolios.

Subscribers do not need to remember their PRAN to log in through this process, according to PFRDA.

However, the mobile number used for authentication must be the one registered with the account.

The consolidated dashboard could be particularly useful for subscribers who have accounts serviced by different CRAs.

Instead of navigating separate interfaces, they can access their account information through a common platform.

Opening New NPS Accounts

The new platform offers AI-assisted onboarding to the NPS, with an AI-enabled assistant for queries, and options to complete know-your-customer (KYC) verification through Central KYC (CKYC) and DigiLocker.

Prospective subscribers can explore and compare investment schemes, review their performance and select a pension fund manager.

Onboarding charges on NPS Central are nil, subject to the applicable terms and conditions, the PFRDA said.

Prospective subscribers should nevertheless review the scheme's features and applicable charges before registering.

The absence of an onboarding fee does not necessarily mean that all services or investments under NPS are free of charges.

NPS Swasthya Also Available On The Platform

NPS Central facilitates registration for NPS Swasthya, which combines a dedicated investment corpus with a super top-up health insurance arrangement.

This brings healthcare-related services into the broader NPS digital ecosystem.

However, the two components serve different purposes.

The investment corpus and the insurance arrangement have their respective terms and conditions, which subscribers should examine before enrolling.

The PFRDA announcement does not specify the detailed eligibility criteria, insurance coverage limits or other product conditions for NPS Swasthya.

Subscribers should check the applicable scheme documents before making a decision.

Which Features Are Still To Come?

Not all planned services are necessarily available at launch.

PFRDA has said that it intends to expand NPS Central progressively, adding further account management and subscriber servicing facilities.

The proposed enhancements in the platform include:

Changes to investment choices and Pension Funds.

Loan Against NPS facilities.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) mandates.

Onboarding and maintenance of NPS Vatsalya accounts.

Corporate onboarding.

Re-KYC services.

Services relating to NPS Tier II accounts.

The regulator also plans to integrate the platform with other participants in the NPS ecosystem and existing digital touchpoints.

This would allow participating entities to offer unified NPS services through their own channels.

PFRDA said application programming interface (API) specifications for such integration are being made available on the NPS Central website.

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Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff