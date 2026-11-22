Remember the Raichand mansion from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? The grand staircase, the lavish living room, Poo's iconic wardrobe and, of course, the infamous gamlaaa!

Well, 25 years after the film first made us laugh, cry and dramatically declare, 'It's all about loving your family,' the Raichand home is opening its doors again.

To celebrate the silver jubilee of Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster, Airbnb and Dharma Productions have recreated the iconic home in Mumbai as part of an experience titled 'At Home with the Raichands'. And fans have already got a glimpse of the nostalgia-filled interiors!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jibraan Khan/Instagram

Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son, Krish Raichand in the original film, made an emotional return to the recreated home, sharing pictures from his visit with the caption, '25 years later... I'm home!'

He also revisited memories from the original shoot, including his playful moments with onscreen maasi Kareena Kapoor Khan (can still hear her say, 'Don't call me maasi') and the dinner-table scenes with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

Content creator Nagma Mirajkar also stepped into the Raichand universe as part of Airbnb's creator campaign. Nagma even gave us a glimpse of what it feels like to be the new girl in the Raichand household!

So what's actually inside this recreated mansion and, more importantly, how can you get an invite? Here's everything you need to know.

What's inside the Raichand mansion?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

Designed as Rahul and Anjali's home, 25 years after the film's ending, the experience brings together the palatial grandeur of Yashvardhan Raichand's estate and the couple's London home.

Your entry comes with a test. Visitors must tackle Rohan's famous tongue-twister challenge at the front door to prove they're Raichand-worthy. So brush up before you arrive. You don't want to be denied entry by Laddoo himself!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jibraan Khan/Instagram

Once inside, expect a traditional family welcome before making your way to the grand foyer and double-height staircase. Yes, that's where you can recreate those dramatic family entrances and Nandini's iconic aarti moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

The living room is packed with familiar details, including a grand piano, the notorious 'gamla nahi vase' and a cricket bat as a nod to Rohan.

There's also Yashvardhan Raichand's family study, complete with a heavy wooden desk and fireplace, where the unforgettable 'Keh diya na... bas, keh diya' confrontation took place.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

But let's be honest, most fans will probably make a beeline for Poo's bedroom. The pink-and-lilac glam room features her vanity mirror, plush seating and replicas of her iconic early-2000s outfits.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jibraan Khan/Instagram

That means the red You Are My Soniya backless top and the Bole Chudiyan ensemble are part of the display! And naturally, there's her famous mirror affirmation: 'Good looks, good looks and good looks'.

Visitors can also follow a curated audio tour, revisit 25 years of film memories, write notes to their loved ones and take home a commemorative Raichand keepsake.

How can you get inside? And is it free?

The experience runs from December 1 to December 6, 2026, in a custom-built studio space in Mumbai. It isn't an overnight stay. Each visit is a two-hour guided walkthrough.

And here's the best part -- it's completely free!

There are 180 spots available, with each approved booking covering one guest and a companion.

Booking requests open on November 23, 2026, at 12 pm IST through Airbnb's dedicated K3G experience page.

The exact location will be shared with confirmed guests and visitors will have to arrange and pay for their own travel to Mumbai.

Poo And Rohan Are Back!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheldon Santos/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan have reprised their roles as Poo and Rohan in the campaign, alongside Karan Johar. Their promotional video brings back the familiar banter, with Poo hilariously protective of her wardrobe.

So, if you've ever wanted to walk into the Raichand mansion, channel your inner Poo or finally settle the debate over who runs the household, this might be your chance.

Just remember to brush up on Rohan's tongue twister before you arrive. After all, you can't enter the Raichand house without passing the family test!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff