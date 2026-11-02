Check PF Balance, Transactions On WhatsApp

The WhatsApp service will enable subscribers to check their PF balance, latest five transactions and passbook information.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Sunday launched interactive WhatsApp-based services for subscribers to access their provident fund account details.

An automatic settlement facility for eligible inoperative accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000 was also rolled out.

Key Points EPFO has launched interactive WhatsApp services allowing subscribers to check PF balances, their latest five transactions and passbook details.

Eligible Aadhaar-verified inoperative PF accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000 will be automatically settled.

Around 1 lakh accounts involving approximately Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit from automatic settlement.

EPFO WhatsApp PF Services

The WhatsApp service will enable subscribers to check their PF balance, latest five transactions and passbook information.

It will also provide personalised guidance and assistance in completing requirements related to the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), the labour ministry said on Sunday.

The interactive services will make routine account-related information accessible via EPFO's verified WhatsApp service, reducing the need for physical visits to EPFO offices.

The launch expands EPFO's digital service delivery beyond its existing online platforms and WhatsApp information channel.

IMAGE: Check your EPF Balance, view your last 5 transactions and download your Passbook with just a WhatsApp message.

Scan the QR Code or say Hi at +91 8796441800. Photograph: Kind courtesy EPFO/Facebook.com

EPFO Auto-Settlement Of Inoperative Accounts

In another initiative launched at the event, EPFO will automatically settle Aadhaar-verified inoperative accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000, subject to prescribed identity and bank-account verification.

Eligible subscribers will not have to file individual claims to receive their dues.

Around 1 lakh accounts involving approximately Rs 5 crore are expected to benefit from this facility.

The automatic settlement initiative follows the EPFO Central Board of Trustees' approval of a pilot project at its 239th meeting in March this year.

The board had approved auto-initiation of settlement for around 133,000 inoperative accounts with balances of up to Rs 1,000, involving nearly Rs 5.68 crore.

The pilot was intended to transfer the amount directly to members' Aadhaar-seeded and EPFO-linked bank accounts without requiring fresh claims or documentation.

Under EPF provisions, an account is classified as inoperative if no contribution is received for a continuous period of three years after a member attains 55 years of age or from the date of retirement, whichever is later.

EPFO Claim Settlement Time

The ministry also highlighted improvements in EPFO's claim settlement process following the introduction of the Centralised IT-Enabled System (CITES 2.01), with EPFO's average claim settlement time falling to 2.57 days in October 2026.

EPFO currently serves around 80 million contributory members and 8.5 million pensioners, with a retirement corpus of nearly Rs 32 trillion, according to the ministry.

Speaking at the event, Central Provident Fund Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamurthi said the fourth tranche of incentives under PMVBRY was disbursed on Sunday.

PMVBRY Incentives For Employees

According to ministry data, 286,290 employees received the first instalment of incentives worth Rs 163.39 crore, while 144,831 employees received the second instalment totalling Rs 96.01 crore.

Another Rs 702.39 crore was disbursed to 83,242 employers under the scheme.

Launched in August 2025 with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the PMVBRY aims to support 35 million jobs over two years.

Under PMVBRY, first-time employees earning up to Rs 1 lakh a month are eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 15,000, paid in two instalments.

Employers hiring additional workers over their existing workforce baseline receive monthly incentives of Rs 1,000-3,000 per eligible employee for two years, with manufacturing establishments eligible for an additional two years of support.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged EPFO officials and employees at the event to contribute to the organisation's reform process, continuously innovate and update its operations to keep pace with changing requirements.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff