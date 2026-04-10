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Home  » Get Ahead » Now On Sale: Lava Bold N2 Lite With 6.75-Inch Display

Now On Sale: Lava Bold N2 Lite With 6.75-Inch Display

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 09:32 IST

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Noida-based Lava has come out with the latest in their Bold N2 series -- the Bold N2 Lite.

The smartphone will be available from April 10 exclusively on Amazon and prices begin at Rs 7,399.

Buyers can choose from Kolar Gold or Nilgiri Blue finishes.

With 5,000 mAh battery and a 13 MP AI dual rear camera, the new Lava is bang for your buck

Lava bold N2 lite

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Display

This new Lava model features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate, promising smoother visuals and scrolling.

Lava bold N2 lite

2. Security

The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.

Lava bold N2 lite

3. Design

It measures 164.96 × 76.1 × 8.8 mm and weighs approximately 192 gm, offering a balanced feel in hand.

Lava bold N2 lite

4. Performance

It runs on an octa-core Unisoc 9863A processor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD for ample space.

Lava bold N2 lite

5. Camera

Photography comes courtesy of a 13 MP AI dual rear camera with LED flash, while the front houses a 5 MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Lava Bold N2 Lite

6. Battery And Charging

Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging, ensuring long-lasting usage without frequent top-ups.

Lava bold N2 lite

7. Pricing And Offers

The device is priced at ₹7,399. Early shoppers can use a ₹400 coupon to bring down the price, while those purchasing two units can enjoy an additional ₹500 discount.

REDIFF GADGETS

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