Now On Sale: Lava Bold N2 Lite With 6.75-Inch Display

Noida-based Lava has come out with the latest in their Bold N2 series -- the Bold N2 Lite.

The smartphone will be available from April 10 exclusively on Amazon and prices begin at Rs 7,399.

Buyers can choose from Kolar Gold or Nilgiri Blue finishes.

With 5,000 mAh battery and a 13 MP AI dual rear camera, the new Lava is bang for your buck

All photographs: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Display

This new Lava model features a 6.75-inch HD+ notch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate, promising smoother visuals and scrolling.

2. Security

The device is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking.

3. Design

It measures 164.96 × 76.1 × 8.8 mm and weighs approximately 192 gm, offering a balanced feel in hand.

4. Performance

It runs on an octa-core Unisoc 9863A processor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB via microSD for ample space.

5. Camera

Photography comes courtesy of a 13 MP AI dual rear camera with LED flash, while the front houses a 5 MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

6. Battery And Charging

Powering the phone is a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W wired charging, ensuring long-lasting usage without frequent top-ups.

7. Pricing And Offers

The device is priced at ₹7,399. Early shoppers can use a ₹400 coupon to bring down the price, while those purchasing two units can enjoy an additional ₹500 discount.