Should You Buy The Nothing Phone (4b)?

Nothing has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone (4b), a feature-packed mid-range handset that combines a Snapdragon processor, a large 6,000 mAh battery, dual rear cameras and the brand's signature Glyph Bar design.

The Nothing Phone (4b) will go on sale in India from July 14.

It is available in Black, Blue and White colour options, while the Nothing Phone (4b) RCB Edition is currently being sold through a limited drop at the company's flagship store in Bengaluru.

Nothing Phone (4b) makes an entry: 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon chip, glyph bar

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nothing

1. Price: Rs. 34,999

The Nothing Phone (4b) starts at Rs 34,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model, while the 8 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 38,999.

Buyers can also avail of a 7.5 per cent instant bank discount and an exchange bonus as part of the launch offers.

2. Display: 6.77-inch Screen

The device comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen offering Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 1,000 Hz responsive touch rate for smoother interactions.

3. Processor: Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4

It is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, delivering AI-powered performance and smooth everyday multitasking.

4. Camera: 50 MP Rear Camera

For photography, it features a 50 MP main rear camera paired with an 8 MP secondary sensor, while a 16 MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

5. Battery: 6,000 mAh battery

The phone gets its juice from a 6,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging support.

6. IP Rating: IP64

The Nothing Phone (4b) comes with an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water splashes and features a 4,400 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system to help keep temperatures under control during intensive use.

7. Design: 210 gm

The handset includes an in-display fingerprint scanner along with essential sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and e-compass. It measures 164.4 × 78.2 × 8.6 mm and weighs around 210 gm.