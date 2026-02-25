HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nothing Phone (4a) First Look: Sleeker, More Refined

Nothing Phone (4a) First Look: Sleeker, More Refined

By ASHISH NARSALE
2 Minutes Read
February 25, 2026 15:15 IST

Here's a first look at the Nothing Phone (4a), including expected feature and design changes.

The Nothing (4a) phone

IMAGE: The Nothing Phone (4a). Photograph: Kind courtesy Nothing.tech

The Nothing Phone series has built a distinctive fan following thanks to its signature transparent design and unique visual identity.

That same philosophy continues with the Nothing Phone (4a), which is scheduled to be unveiled on March 5, 2026.

According to Nothing's web site and its e-commerce partner platform Flipkart, the company is preparing to introduce the new device with a refined design change and upgraded hardware.

 

Nothing Phone (4a) design changes: What's new this time

The London-based brand continues its transparent back design along with its Glyph lighting system.

At first glance, the phone may look similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (3a), but Nothing has made the overall design cleaner and more minimal.

One of the key highlights is the retro-style Glyph lighting, featuring a Spectrum Analyzer-inspired light bar with individually controllable LED zones, offering both functional alerts and a playful visual element.

The phone also features a triple-camera setup arranged in a capsule-shaped module, maintaining Nothing's distinctive industrial design approach.

Expected specifications and feature upgrades

According to official information, the device will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.

While the exact model has not been confirmed, it is expected to be newer than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in the previous model.

The Nothing Phone (4a) will run Android 16 with the Nothing OS 4.0. It is expected to feature an OLED display and comes in two variants:

  • 8GB RAM with 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

How the phone (4a) differs from previous Nothing models

In terms of cameras, the phone is expected to include:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 50MP secondary camera
  • 8MP third camera
  • 32MP front camera

The Nothing Phone (4a) continues the brand’s focus on iconic design and a clean software experience.

While the full details will be confirmed at the launch, the device appears set to carry forward Nothing's core idea of making smartphones that feel simple, functional and visually different.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

ASHISH NARSALE / Rediff.com
