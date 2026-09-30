Nothing Headphone (1) Pro: The Premium Headphones V Wants

Nothing has expanded its premium audio line-up with the launch of the Headphone (1) Pro, the brand's newest flagship over-ear model.

Unveiled on Tuesday, the headphones of the new model is a three-driver setup designed to deliver a richer audio experience.

Nothing Headphone (1) Pro launched with triple drivers, 46 dB adaptive ANC, Up To 68-Hour battery, LDAC and Hi-Res audio

All photographs: Kind courtesy Nothing

1. Ambassador: V

Dashing South Korean artist Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V, has built an enormous following across the globe with his music, style and unmistakable screen presence.

The BTS boy band's husky vocalist -- who invented the phrase 'I purple you' or trust/love you -- dives into the world of consumer technology, joining Nothing as the British brand's newest celebrity ambassador.

2. Price: $399

In the US, Nothing has priced the Headphone (1) Pro at $399, which works out to around Rs 38,300. Buyers can choose between Black or White finish.

While Nothing has already added the Headphone (1) Pro to its India website, details about its local pricing and launch date are still under wraps.

3. Audio: 40 mm Bass

For sound output, Nothing has equipped the Headphone (1) Pro with three different types of drivers.

The audio hardware includes a 40 mm bass-focused dynamic driver, a 13x8 mm precision dynamic unit and an xMEMS driver measuring 3.2x6.0x1.15 mm, paired with a silicone diaphragm.

4. ANC: 10 Microphones

Noise cancellation gets a major boost on the new headphones, which are equipped with 10 microphones.

Nothing has also introduced adaptive ANC that continuously adjusts to surrounding sounds in real time and is rated to cut external noise by as much as 46 dB.

5. IP Rating: IP52

The Headphone (1) Pro carries an IP52 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

6. Audio And Codec Support: AAC

It carries Hi-Res Audio certification and offers broad codec support for wireless listening.

Music playback works with AAC, SBC and LDAC, while the headphones also support LC3 for broadcast audio.

7. Battery: 1,060 mAh

Powering the Headphone (1) Pro is a 1,060 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion cell.

According to Nothing, users can get up to 30 hours of listening time with ANC switched on, extending to 68 hours when noise cancellation is turned off while streaming over AAC.