'Not Having Kids Saved Our Marriage'

In our series on modern marriages, young couples from across India discuss how they deal with differences of opinion, lifestyle preferences and personal choices.Here, *Lionel tells Rediff's Divya Nair how his wife's decision to not have children nearly ended their marriage but how accepting each other's choices ultimately made their relationship stronger.

Fifteen years ago, *Megha and I worked in the same organisation. Though we sat two cubicles apart, we never spoke because we were in different teams.

After she quit, I became friends with her colleague, Neha. When Neha was pregnant, I would sometimes drop her home. Once, she left her phone in my car and Megha called. I answered the call to ask for Neha's address. That was the first time I spoke to Megha.

Later, Neha formally introduced us because she felt we had something in common -- our love for chai and travel.

The first time I met Megha, she made it clear that she was not ready for a relationship. We agreed to stay friends and continued texting each other casually. Three years later, when she went through an ugly divorce, she relied on Neha and me for emotional support. During that time, we became more than friends.

Whenever I watched Megha play with Neha's daughter, I felt myself growing more attached to her. I wanted to introduce her to my family. We dated for two years before deciding to take the next step.

Until then, I had never realised that our religion could become a deal breaker.

I am eight years older than Megha. I had my own house and a stable job.

Though Megha had met my mother several times, it took me a year to convince her parents to visit my home.

Although Megha's grandparents and relatives were strongly against our match, she somehow convinced her parents to let us register our marriage. Her parents insisted there wouldn't be a grand wedding, so we had a small celebration with close friends and immediate family.

A year after our marriage, during a casual conversation about how parenting has changed, I asked Megha if she was ready to become a parent. I was 36 at the time. I don't remember how the conversation started or how it got interrupted but that was the first time Megha snapped at me.

She didn't give me any explanation. She simply walked out and stayed at Neha's place that night.

I was clueless, embarrassed and angry because she didn't tell me what had happened or what I had said or done to upset her. I thought she was overreacting.

The following day, she came home and started packing her belongings. I stopped her and said, "We need to talk about this. I want to know what happened."

Megha was red with anger. She told me I was selfish to expect her to become a mother, stay at home and give up her dreams and career. That was the first time she had spoken to me about it and I finally heard her point of view.

In fact, it was the first time she had opened up about her dreams and future plans to anyone.

Until then, we had never discussed becoming parents. Listening to Megha made me realise how foolish I had been to assume we wanted the same things in life. That day, she made it very clear that she would never have children. And if having kids was my priority, we should separate before it was too late.

I froze at the thought of divorce. I had never imagined our relationship would end like this. Honestly, I was heartbroken.

The way she packed her bags, I thought she was never coming back. I believed it was the end of us.

I couldn't stop her that day because it was too much for me to process. I sat there, confused and hurt, not knowing whom to call or discuss it with.

The next day, Neha asked me to come over. She asked me what had happened. That was the first time anyone had asked me how I felt. I poured my heart out to her and told her how embarrassed I was.

I told her I had always dreamed of becoming a father. When I met Megha, my life somehow felt complete and purposeful. But her decision not to have children came as a huge shock.

Neha sat me down like an elder sister and helped me understand why Megha didn't want children. She told me that Megha valued her freedom and independence more than anything else. She had always wanted to start her own consulting firm and travel the world on her own terms. Neha also explained how our religious differences, parenting styles and upbringing could put additional pressure on a child.

I spoke to Megha too.

When we couldn't reach an agreement, Neha suggested that we consult a counsellor.

Six months later, I realised that Megha wasn't mentally or physically ready to become a parent.

Initially, I didn't agree with her. I told her I would try to understand her and help her fulfil her dreams. I even suggested hiring a nanny but she remained adamant.

I explained to the counsellor that both our parents wanted us to have a child and that the pressure had started mounting.

The counsellor explained that staying in a happy marriage was more important than all of this. She observed that despite our differences, we had immense love and respect for each other.

She suggested we stay together for another year before making any decision. During that period, there was a lot of friction between us. Yet, we couldn't live without each other.

When my mum fell ill, I had to travel abroad for work. I suggested hiring a caretaker but Megha offered to step in and looked after her with great care. We spoke for hours every day and she constantly comforted me.

When I returned, I told her how much I valued her presence in my life. I told her I couldn't lose someone as precious as her.

After that day, I never brought up the topic of children again.

Megha and I have now been married for nine years. I am 45.

Last year, on my birthday, we decided to anonymously sponsor the education of a girl who had lost her father to cancer. It was the closest I could come to experiencing the joy of being a responsible parent.

Looking back, I feel our decision not to have children saved our marriage.

When we host our married friends, many of them tell us the same thing: Raising children is not easy. Some have even admitted that they remain in unhappy marriages only for the sake of their children.

Though I didn't agree with Megha's decision initially, today my love and respect for her has only grown. My friends and parents believe I sacrificed too much. But honestly, we value each other's freedom, space and choices far more than before.

Every day, we think of new ways to keep our relationship exciting. We want to grow old together and do so much more in life.

Though ours may not seem like a perfect marriage to everyone, I have one relationship advice that has worked for us: You don't always have to agree with your wife or husband or force them into situations where one person has to compromise. But you must provide a safe space where your partner can express themselves without being judged, criticised or mocked.

I also believe that every decision likely to affect both partners should be discussed and made with mutual consent.

When there is freedom and mutual respect in a relationship, love and loyalty follow naturally, without either of you having to try too hard.

*Names changed to protect privacy.

Dear Reader, would you like to share your relationship challenges with us? How is your marriage different from your parents' marriage? What are the challenges that you are facing that they never did? And how do you deal with them? Do let us know if you would like to keep your name anonymous.

We hope this series will help other readers navigate their relationships.

Write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (Subject: Modern relationships).